Drew: Domestic travel plans for fully vaccinated people

Sametta Hill Drew
Have you become a cabin fever with COVID-19? Are you ready to enjoy the summer weather and away from home? Well, if you’re fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Now that we’ve opened the way, we can start packing. On May 19, the CDC reported that “people who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine or a vaccine approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization can travel safely in the United States.”
In a May report by the CDC, there were some travel requirements that fully vaccinated people should follow. In this week’s article, we’ll discuss some of these safety requirements to make your trip safer and more enjoyable.
Let’s start with the first topic on COVID-19 safety, the mask. When do fully vaccinated people wear masks? The CDC said, “Wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth is used for airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transport that travel around the United States and abroad. Required when traveling through institutions and US transportation hubs such as airports and stations. ”In addition, remind everyone to follow all state and regional recommendations and requirements, such as wearing masks and ensuring social distance. Let me do it.
The CDC’s requirements for face masks on public transport and transportation hubs are based on their research. These findings show that fully vaccinated people are infected with COVID-19 because public and transportation hubs bring people into close contact with others and expose them to frequently touched surfaces. It reminds us that there is still a risk of spreading. Air travel often spends time on security lines and crowded airport terminals. Transportation by bus, train, or other means of transportation used for international, interstate, or intrastate transportation poses similar problems.
By public transport, it is often difficult to keep a distance of 6 feet from others. A person may not be able to maintain the recommended minimum distance of 6 feet from anyone sitting nearby, standing in an airplane, train, or bus aisle, or passing through an aisle.
The CDC reminds us that travel contributes to the interstate and international spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Wearing a mask that completely covers your mouth and nose can reduce the spread of COVID-19. People who are asymptomatic (asymptomatic) or who are not yet symptomatic (before onset) may not be aware that they are infected, but disseminate COVID-19 to others. Can be done. The mask also protects the wearer.
To be on the lookout for safety after a fully vaccinated person has traveled, COVID-19 symptoms should be self-monitored and isolated and tested if symptoms occur. The CDC also said, “If you have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within the last 3 months, you do not need to be tested or self-quarantined, but you must follow travel recommendations. “.
