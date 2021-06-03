Latest News on COVID-19 Trends in Canada on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Latest News on COVID-19 Trends in Canada (All East): 7:25 pm British Columbia Health Authorities are partly returning to normal life as COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to be relaxed It states that it can cause anxiety in people in the United States.

Latest News on COVID-19 Trends in Canada (All Eastern):

7:25 pm

Health officials in British Columbia have stated that returning to normal life may cause anxiety for some people as COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to be relaxed.

They report that more than 71% of eligible residents are initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has reported a total of 144,667 COVID-19 194 new infections since the pandemic began.

Authorities also reported four deaths in the state, for a total of 1,707 COVID-19-related deaths.

—

6:05 pm

In Alberta, 410 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths have been reported.

According to the state, 435 people are hospitalized for the virus, 122 of whom are in intensive care.

The total number of active cases in the state is 6,305.

—

4:10 pm

In Saskatchewan, 130 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today.

A man in his 70s who lives in the northwestern district has died.

An additional 116 people have recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 1,285.

The state also reported 103 inpatients, including 22 intensive care patients.

Currently, 63% of Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 receive the first COVID-19 vaccine.

Those over the age of 65, or those who received the first dose by March 22, are eligible for the second dose.

—

3:45 pm

One of the COVID-19 patients transferred from Manitoba to Ontario died.

Men in their thirties have been treated in Ottawa since May 20, according to health officials.

According to the state, 46 patients were sent to Ontario and Saskatchewan to free up the Manitoba intensive care unit.

So far, seven people have returned.

—

3:40 pm

Federal, state, and territorial oversight agencies have urged governments to respect the quasi-constitutional right to Canadians’ privacy and access to information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint resolution, the Information and Privacy Commissioner said the pandemic raised concerns about increased oversight by public and private sectors and slowing access demands.

They say the pandemic has highlighted the need to modernize access systems to information through innovation and technology.

The Joint Resolution adopts 11 principles and requires the Government of Canada to exercise leadership by implementing them.

—

2:15 pm

In Newfoundland and Labrador, 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Eight of these cases are associated with an epidemic in western Newfoundland, and three are associated with an outbreak in the central part of the island, according to health officials.

Ninety cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported throughout the state, with 61% of residents over the age of 12 receiving the first vaccination.

The state today announced a reopening plan, aiming to begin accepting travelers from Canada as early as July 1.

—

2:10 pm

Nova Scotia today reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more virus-related deaths.

Two men in their 60s in the Halifax area were involved in the death, according to health officials.

In Nova Scotia, 311 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease have been identified, 38 have been hospitalized, and 15 of them are receiving intensive care.

The state also identified the first case of a rare blood coagulation condition known as vaccine-induced immunothrombotic thrombocytopenia, which received the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in early May 40. Men in their teens.

He was symptomatic about two weeks after vaccination and was treated and recovered, officials said.

—

1:55 pm

The Northwest Territories states that visitors from Yukon are currently exempt from territorial quarantine requirements.

Residents and non-residents of the Northwest Territories must file an exemption application with the Public Health Service.

Travelers applying for exceptions must be in the Yukon Territories or Northwest Territories for at least 14 days.

Yukon travelers seeking an exemption must be asymptomatic and out of contact with people infected with COVID-19.

The exemption applies to Yukon travelers regardless of their vaccination status.

—

1:30 pm

In Manitoba, 267 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths have been reported.

The 5-day test positive rate dropped again to 11.5% in the state and 12.9% in Winnipeg.

The state has expanded the eligibility of the general public to book a second dose.

People who received the first dose before April 20th can now book the second dose.

—

1:30 pm

Schools in Ontario will remain closed to face-to-face learning for the rest of the school year.

Prime Minister Doug Ford states that students will not return to physical classrooms until fall.

As the third wave of the virus escalated, schools throughout the state moved to online learning in mid-April.

Since then, cases have declined, and the state recently announced plans to reopen in mid-June, but schools were not part of it.

Top state doctors, along with the majority of local personnel and other professionals, say students should return to the classroom for good health.

—

12:45 pm

New Brunswick today reports 12 new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials have identified four cases in the Fredericton and Bassert health areas, three in the Moncton area, and one in the St. John area.

140 cases have been reported in the state, and 7 patients, including 2 intensive care units, have been hospitalized.

Officials say that 64.5% of people over the age of 12 have had at least a certain dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

—

12:40 pm

Indigenous Services Minister Mark Miller said the $ 760.8 million initially allocated in the 2021 budget is dedicated to supporting the First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities for COVID-19. Stated.

He states that $ 200 million of the total funding will be allocated directly to the community in early June and an additional $ 200 million will be distributed directly to the community in the fall.

Miller states that for each distribution, $ 148.3 million will support First Nations, $ 31 million will be donated to Inuit, and $ 20.7 million will be donated to Metis.

Known as the Indigenous Community Support Fund, this fund aims to help indigenous leadership and organizations design and implement community-based solutions to ensure health, safety and well-being.

—

11:20 am

Quebec today reports 288 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths from the new coronavirus.

According to health officials, hospitalizations decreased by 14 to 340, 77 receiving intensive care and 9 down.

The state states that it has administered more than 67,000 COVID-19 doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of more than 5.2 million doses.

Approximately 61.9% of Quebecs receive at least one dose.

Officials say that 7,701 doses were given to Quebecs outside the state.

—

11:15 am

Newfoundland and Labrador aims to ease border restrictions and welcome travelers from other parts of Canada as early as July 1.

The state’s removal of the travel ban announced today is to keep the number of COVID-19 cases in the state low and to administer at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 75% of residents aged 12 and over. It depends on whether you are achieving your goals.

The plan states that fully vaccinated Canadian travelers do not need to be self-quarantined or presented with a COVID-19 negative test.

Partially vaccinated Canadians must present a negative COVID-19 test performed within 3 days of departure. Alternatively, it can be quarantined until a negative test result is obtained.

—

10:30 am

In Ontario, 733 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, and an additional 25 virus-related deaths have been reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 173 new cases were infected in Toronto and 134 in the Peel area.

According to the Ministry of Health, 708 are hospitalized, 576 are in the intensive care unit, and 399 are on ventilator.

According to Ontario, about 134,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given since Tuesday, for a total of more than 9.3 million.

—

10 am

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said he was “very aware” that Canadians were becoming more impatient about the ongoing closure of the Canadian-US border.

In a virtual conversation with the CEO of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, Garnot refused to present a set of criteria for deciding on a reopening plan.

He said he and his ministerial colleagues were in talks with each state, but authorities were wary of opening a lock to the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Garneau states that “predictability” remains the watchword, but admits that it’s difficult to predict what’s going on in the next month.

Canada and the United States closed their land borders on March 20, 2020 for unnecessary and unurgent travel.

—

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2021.

Canadian Press