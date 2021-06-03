Herd immunity requires large doses of vaccination | Lifestyle

















Dear Doctor: Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have talked about “herd immunity” and how it is happening. Sometimes it doesn’t even seem like you’re talking about the same idea. What is herd immunity? Has it ever happened? Will it be reached by the new coronavirus? Dear reader: Herd immunity is a protective effect that occurs when a sufficient population is resistant to infectious diseases that make it difficult for the infection to spread. This broad immunity helps protect people who remain vulnerable to infection, such as infants and children who cannot be vaccinated, and adults who may be immunocompromised. The protective effect of herd immunity is usually obtained through the process of vaccination. Probably the most successful example is smallpox. It is a contagious and disfiguring disease that has killed one-third of previously infected people. Another good example is polio. Polio was once one of the most feared illnesses in the United States. Polio, caused by the poliovirus, is a life-threatening illness that paralyzes at least 15,000 people each year, many of them children. Herd immunity against both smallpox and polio was achieved through national and global vaccination campaigns. The last spontaneous outbreak of smallpox in the United States was in 1949, when the disease was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Since 1979, there have been no cases of polio in the United States. Why do polio vaccines continue to be recommended? Theoretically, it is possible to reach herd immunity through the antibodies given when a sufficient number of people become ill and recover from the illness, but this is the point of illness, suffering and lost life. At a great cost.

