Health
Call on at-risk Australians to be vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19 at the same time
Amid concerns that people are postponing vaccination, there are calls for high-risk Australians to receive COVID-19 and the flu vaccine at the same time, rather than waiting for the recommended 14 days between jabs. There is.
Key Point:
- As a health advice, Australians wait 14 days between flu shots and COVID-19 vaccination to observe potential side effects.
- However, the outbreak of the coronavirus changed that advice for Victorian elderly care residents.
- The Vaccination Union believes that endangered people across Australia should be able to receive jabs at the same time.
Immunization Coalition, a non-profit advocacy group, wants authorities to consider co-immunization of endangered groups across Australia.
The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), a group of experts who advise the federal government on vaccines, Australians wait 2 weeks between COVID-19 and influenza vaccination This is to help healthcare professionals identify the jabs that are causing potential side effects.
The Ministry of Health has stated that there are situations where it is permissible to shorten the interval or co-administer influenza and COVID-19 vaccine on the same day, such as the recent outbreak of coronavirus in Victoria. I will.
Victorian Elderly Care Residents Get the COVID-19 vaccine within 2 weeks of being vaccinated against the flu..
“People are putting themselves at risk”
Rod Pearce, chairman of the Immunization Coalition, said he was concerned that Australians might be delaying vaccination against influenza and COVID-19.
“There are increasing opinions that we will not be vaccinated and that we have to wait two weeks because we have just been vaccinated,” Dr. Pierce said.
by Ministry of Health website, There is no evidence that the two vaccinations affect each other, but the advice for a minimum 14-day interval was “precautionary recommendations that enable proper safety and monitoring of both vaccines.”
Atagi We do not recommend regular scheduling of COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time. Based on this advice “There is no direct data showing that there are no safety issues or immune response interference after co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccine.”
According to ATAGI guidelines, COVID-19 and influenza vaccines may be given on the same day or within 14 days.
These include: If an individual or group misses either vaccination. “Immediate need” to receive one of the vaccines, such as during an outbreak. Or if the flu season is imminent before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to a particular population.
“Influenza increases significantly during the winter”
Robert Booy, board member of the Immunization Coalition and chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board, said that the incidence of influenza increased significantly during the winter, so unprotected people “to get faster protection. , You may need to be vaccinated at the same time. “
Professor Bouy said the group’s call was “improving and accelerating immunization for at-risk Australians,” especially for people in senior care facilities and those aged 65 and over who live at home. ..
“Many older people in Australia have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, both of which pose an urgent threat to older Australians at risk of age 65 and older. “He said.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, ATAGI will continue to monitor information on the status of COVID-19 and vaccines in Australia and update guidance as needed.
If you want to receive the vaccine continuously, it is recommended that you consult your doctor.
..
