Three new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Victoria after a second elderly care resident tested positive

In Victoria, three cases of locally infected coronavirus have been recorded. Second elderly caregiver in Melbourne..

The 89-year-old was a close contact with the first resident infected with the virus at the Arcare Maidstone facility in Melbourne, and two employees also tested positive.

Arcare’s CEO, Colin Singh, identified a fourth case associated with the outbreak on Wednesday afternoon. The other two infections were also close contacts with previously reported cases and were quarantined throughout the infection.

Health officials announced on Thursday three new cases detected from a record 57,519 tests, bringing the total number of epidemic-related infections in Victoria today to 63.

The number of exposed areas throughout the state remained at 369 overnight. A complete list of locations published on the state health website..

Meanwhile, Melvernian is preparing for two weeks with a hard lockdown after Acting Prime Minister James Merlino has announced that he will leave his home waiting order on Metropolitan for another seven days.

Announcing the extension on Wednesday, he said the new variant was “faster and more contagious than ever seen.”

“I don’t do it because I want to do it. I don’t do it because it’s a choice. I do it because I have to do it,” Merlino told reporters Thursday.

Residents of Melbourne can only leave home until June 10 for five reasons: purchasing, receiving or caring for essentials, exercising, approved work, and vaccination, but restricted movement of approved activities. Will be extended to 10 kilometers from midnight on Thursday.

At the same time, home orders will be lifted throughout Victoria from midnight Thursday, allowing up to 10 people to gather outdoors.

However, residents are banned from traveling to Melbourne except for five approved reasons.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Alan Chen said the number of cases in the community should decline in the coming days, but did not speculate whether the blockade in Melbourne would be lifted early.

“We really need to Look at this every day.May It can be short or long, The best guess at this stage is 7 The day will be enough,” He said.

Professor Chen confirmed that the “kappa” variant that is endemic in Victoria could be 50% more infectious than it was during the previous blockade in the state.

He also said that there were three infections that were still classified as “mysterious” cases, which meant that contact tracers were unable to locate the infection.

Quarantine facility calls “imminent”

Federal Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg said Thursday that the federal government’s decision to build a quarantine facility in Victoria was “imminent.”

The Victorian government submitted the proposal to the federal government in late April, proposing it to Mikuruham, north of Melbourne, as a candidate site ahead of Avalon Airport near Geelong.

Victoria wants the Commonwealth to fund and build a 500-bed facility at a cost of $ 200 million.

The center will be designed and operated at a cost of $ 15 million.

The proposal soon became a political football between Victoria and Canberra, but Freidenberg said on Thursday that the federal government was approaching a decision.

“We publicly state that we are positive (for the proposal) … the decision is imminent,” he told Radio 3AW.

“Avalon has some very positive features that are clearly close to the airport, which is relevant in this case.”

Frydenberg once again said the facility “beyond” the current hotel quarantine system.

Merlino states that the Mickleham and Avalon sites work equally well and the decision lies with the federal government.

With AAP.