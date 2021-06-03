The COVID-19 pandemic has increased screen time and increased sleep problems





Journal new research sleep Found that increasing night screen time during COVID-19 lockdown adversely affected sleep quality. During the Italian lockdown period, daily internet traffic almost doubled compared to the same period. time In the previous year. The researchers conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italians during the third and seventh weeks of Italy’s first national blockade. The study was conducted during the third week of lockdown (March 25-28, 2020) and used the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and Insomnia Severity Index as measures to measure sleep quality and insomnia. I evaluated the symptoms. In the second evaluation survey, during the 7th week of lockdown (April 21-27, 2020), in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaire, we asked about the use of electronic devices for 2 hours before falling asleep. 92.9% of the participants surveyed reported increased use of electronics between the first and second surveys. These participants showed poor sleep quality, increased symptoms of insomnia, reduced total sleep time, and slow bedtime and wake-up time. Researchers found that only respondents in this group had a high prevalence of those who lacked sleep or who had symptoms of moderate to severe insomnia. Approximately 7.1% of participants reported reduced night screen time between the first and second surveys, and conversely improved sleep quality and reduced insomnia symptoms. This subgroup also showed reduced sleep and moderate / severe prevalence. insomnia Symptomatology. These respondents went to bed consistently early after four weeks of home imprisonment. Survey respondents who reported no change in screen time exposure also showed no change in sleep habits. In particular, this group of respondents had the highest quality of sleep and the lowest quality of sleep. Symptoms of insomnia Initial findings suggest that lockdown has exacerbated the negative sleep status of people already suffering from poverty. Sleep quality.. Dr. Federico Sulphy, Ph.D. student and lead author of the treatise, said, “Overuse of electronics in the hours before bedtime is us, even before a pandemic emergency, especially among young people. It was a custom that was deeply rooted in society. I added fuel to the fire. “ Professor Michel Ferrara, director of the Institute for Sleep Psychophysiology and Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Lakira, said: Blockade Duration suggests that raising public awareness of the risk of night exposure to electronic devices may be important for maintaining general sleep health. is. This applies to both ongoing pandemics and future. Electronic technology will find more and more spaces in our daily lives. ” Mothers Report Mild to High Levels of COVID-19 Anxiety and Insomnia For more information:

