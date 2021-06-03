Risk of “new coronavirus infection” becoming “new coronavirus infection” while vaccines are slow to spread

Public health experts have put strict border controls on coronaviruses for more than a year, and countries with “new coronavirus zero” will be trapped in limbo unless vaccination rates rise. He said there was an increasing risk of isolation.

The protection bubble that kept Australia’s Covid-19 fatalities below 1,000 is unsustainable. Greg DoorAn infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at The Kirby Institute in Sydney, University of New South Wales, told Bloomberg’s panel. He said in a live QuickTake debate Thursday that the country needs to boost its immunity to overcome complacency and reach “immunity to disease” where SARS-CoV-2 no longer poses a major threat. ..

“If a higher percentage of the adult population is vaccinated, we can provide immunity to the disease, and then we can open our hearts,” said Dore. “The virus enters. There are some cases. Some people may get sick to some extent, but the number of severe cases and deaths will be very small. “

This tolerance is in stark contrast to the current situation in Victoria, Australia, which is in the midst of a two-week blockade to eliminate a fourth virus infection in Melbourne.there were 69 active A case of Covid-19 as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.

In this country with a population of 26 million, more than 30,000 cases have been recorded since January 2020. 4.5 million According to Covid Shot Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker..

Dore added that the current outbreak in Melbourne has warned and hopes that vaccination rates will increase in the coming months.

“Sitting duck”

Jody Lanard, a risk communications consultant in New York, said Hong Kong, Singapore, and other cities that have effectively used social and public health measures to effectively curb the spread of Covid are also local. He said there was a need to improve vaccine intake as a buffer against epidemics.

“I’m worried that the’zero coronavirus infection’countries are like ducks for Covid to come in,” she said in a discussion. “I’m worried that the’new coronavirus infection’is really the’new coronavirus infection’. I’m just waiting for something scary to happen.”

She said the government needed to prepare society for some degree of spread. “If possible, they must help people prepare for the’Oh My God’moment.”

Mr Lanard said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong often reminds us of the threat of superspreading events when speaking to the public.

“New normal”

“And he makes it a little clearer, so when things go wrong, people aren’t surprised at all,” she said. “People react adaptively to what’s likely to happen.” Helping to get things done faster. “

People living in Singapore should expect routine, large-scale, quick and easy testing to be part of the “new standard” and residents “continue our lives even in the virus”. “Learn that,” Lee told the public. Monday’s address. “In New Normal, Covid-19 does not dominate our lives. Our people are mostly vaccinated and will probably get booster injections every year.”

The bet on “Coronavirus Infection” was a rewarding bet for many countries that have policies based on intolerance to the coronavirus, said Peter Sandman, a risk communications adviser working with Lanard. It was.

“If you win gambling, you need to convince people to collect prizes,” he said in a discussion. “The only way they can win a prize is to get vaccinated and open.”

Whether society is willing to tolerate Covid’s case in exchange for greater freedom, including the possibility of traveling abroad, should be debated and not decided solely by government officials and scientists. Sandman said.

“No country wants to be a hermit kingdom in the 21st century,” he said.

— With the help of Stella Ko, Lisa Yuriko Thomas and Stephanie Chung

(Added comments from Singapore leaders in the 12th paragraph.)