108-year-old Cantabrian received the first Covid-19 vaccination





He was a boy when the flu pandemic swept New Zealand in 1918. Now, more than a century later Bill Mitchell Received his first one Covid-19 vaccination Helps protect him from the current pandemic. The 108-year-old was one of 90 residents who were scheduled to be vaccinated last week at Palm Grove Rest Home in Christchurch. After asking a few simple questions about allergies and medications, he ended up rolling up his shirt sleeves. “That’s it? It didn’t matter,” he said after receiving the jab. read more:

Supplied World War II veteran Bill Mitchell receives a Covid-19 jab. He says there was no problem at all. He was then kissed by his daughters Helen Nicholson and Kappa. “It went very smoothly,” Nicholson said. “Honestly, they all said they didn’t even feel it.” Mitchell was a World War II veteran and One of the oldest citizens of the country.. His jab was part of the Canterbury District Health Commission’s program and vaccinated people in elderly home care facilities throughout the region with the Covid-19 vaccine. To date, approximately 1900 first-time vaccinations have been provided at 34 facilities in the region, and a total of approximately 5,300 elderly care residents are expected to be vaccinated in Canterbury. Ralph Lauren, executive leader of the Health Commission for Covid-19, said it was nice to see the vaccination program progressing at a pace. Supplied Bill Mitchell is all smiling after being vaccinated against Covid-19. “As we proceed with the rollout, Prior to planningWe are pleased to be able to provide the first vaccination to the most vulnerable people, “he said. The Health Commission continued to plan when to roll out vaccination to the wider community in the second half of this year. At peak deployment, we planned to provide approximately 30,000 vaccinations per week. People in Group 3 are invited to book vaccinations this month and the following month, and when it is their turn, they will be contacted by text message, phone, or letter from their primary healthcare provider, along with instructions on how to book. STACY SQUIRES / Staff The new Etu Pacifica Clinic on Tuam Street in Christchurch aims to be a home for families using the service. A spokesman for the Health Commission said, “Most people can be vaccinated at a mass vaccination clinic or at a designated local pharmacy or family doctor. Hector Matthews, executive director of the Health Commission’s Maori and Pacific Health, said marae and kula are being offered to three mobile vaccination clinics. A dedicated Pacifica Clinic was opened this week.. “The mobile vaccination team will provide 10 more clinics to the Marae and Kula Maori communities in June and July. “This month, another permanent clinic will open at Ngā Hau e Whā.” More information on the timing of vaccinations in Canterbury can be found online. vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz..

