Illness Detective-The New York Times





Meningitis itself is not a disease, it is just an explanation that the tissues of the entire brain and spinal cord wire have developed into an infection. In the United States, bacterial infections such as enterovirus, mumps, and herpes simplex can cause meningitis. However, the documentation is very often unidentified: no one knows why the affected person’s brain or spinal cord tissue is swollen. This is the case in the case of Dhaka outbreaks. CHRF is one of Southeast Asia’s leading microbiology laboratories and manages national meningitis monitoring for the World Health Organization. “All cases of meningitis are our culture,” Saha advised me. “Test for Streptococcus pneumoniae, Neisseria meningitidis, Haemophilus influenzae, and GBS” or Group B Streptococcus — four infections that are likely to cause meningitis. “Next, we will perform a more sensitive and specific test for Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, because it causes the highest proportion of cases. And DNA fragments from any of these pathogens. We also do real-time PCR to find out. ” When the outbreak began, the trigger was again assumed to be a bacterium, but none of the tests may have identified the pathogen. The following year, Saha worked with various labs to unravel the thriller. One of the partnerships with a Chinese company was canceled because the group was not ready to share its strategy. Another group of researchers in Canada conducted their own trials on samples of meningitis, but could not determine the cause of both. Shortly thereafter, Saha attended a convention at the British Museum, where he gave a presentation entitled “The Dark Side of Meningitis.” “It was a negative story,” Saha recalls. “Like: Why do we all talk about successful cases? We need to discuss thousands of cases each year without knowing the cause of the illness.” Before meeting DeRisi, Saha was skeptical about another collaboration. However, the two soon hit it off. DeRisi may be impatient, but Saha likes him to be direct, and his “ethics are very strong. In his mind, he looks like this: This is correct; this is wrong; this is what I am trying to do.Still, she went on a whim. “IDseq is new and I was very careful, so I included a lot of controls,” she advised me. Of the 97 samples of cerebrospinal fluid, only 25 were from a thrilling meningitis situation. The alleviation is due to a situation in which Saha’s lab was already aware of the trigger, or was not meningitis in any way. Some were just water. “The idea was that all of this would be tested and the process blinded,” Saha says. “I needed to see if the platform worked.” The results were shocking when Saha and her employees performed a thrilling sample of meningitis using IDseq. As expected, rather than revealing a bacterial trigger, a third sample confirmed signs of chikungunya fever. “At first we thought. That’s not true!Saha remembers. “But the moment Joe and I realized it was Chikungunya, I went back and examined the other 200 samples collected at about the same time, and from some of those samples. Also found a virus. ” Not long ago, Chikungunya fever was a relatively rare disease and now occurs primarily in Central and East African components. “Then it exploded through the Caribbean and Africa, across Southeast Asia to India and Bangladesh,” De Risi advised me. In 2011, there were no reports of Chikungunya fever in Latin America. By 2014, there were 1,000,000 people. Normal chikungunya fever can cause persistent neurological damage and lifelong joint pain. Delisi is known as a “very catastrophic” illness, and Chikungunya fever is famous for “distorting” in the Tanzania-spoken Kiconde language. However, the neural invasion model that causes brain damage and primarily affects children and toddlers was particularly alarming.

