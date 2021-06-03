Comment: More detailed monitoring is required for virus research and operation

Fay Fromm / Bloomberg opinion

Even if you don’t know if covid-19 escaped from the lab or jumped from an animal to a human, the general public has the right to take a closer look at what’s happening in the virology lab. ..

Some scientists are concerned that laboratory scientists are over-monitored for projects that can cause a pandemic. Some are concerned that the number of laboratories dealing with dangerous viruses and other pathogens is increasing worldwide.

journal Nature Politicians and press have accused it of causing a “divided” debate about the origin of the pandemic, but it makes sense to seek an explanation of the strange facts. So far, 3.5 million people have died. The virus that has upset the lives of billions of people appears to have the closest species to the horseshoe bat, but there are no colonies of horseshoe bats near the Chinese Wuhan where the pandemic was first identified. However, Wuhan has a laboratory that holds the world’s largest collection of bat coronaviruses.

world health The organizational team sent for the investigation returned with little plausible explanation for SARS-CoV-2, commonly known as covid-19. Also, the descriptions are not mutually exclusive. The virus may be a spontaneous bat virus collected by scientists and placed in the laboratory, and may have later escaped from it. There is no convincing evidence that this virus has been genetically engineered, but it is well known that scientists have manipulated other viruses to make them more dangerous.

Biologist Richard Ebright, a professor at Rutgers University, history Research by the Biodefense Institute dating back to 9/11 and subsequent attacks on charcoal attacks. The incident spurred US government interest in research into bacterial warfare defenses, as Congress was targeted by these attacks. But things added a strange twist. While the attack was usually thought to have been carried out by a foreign terrorist, multi-year investigations date back to American biodefense researchers. Investigators called the attack. Linked with Bruce Edwards, a virologist at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute in Fort Detrick, Maryland, but he committed himself before being tried. Perhaps strengthening control over biodefense research It would have been a more rational response than increasing funds.

Ebright in 2003, community Began to raise concerns about the perception that genes are emerging Technology As a rule, it may allow people to modify the virus to make it more deadly or more contagious. And in fact, such experiments have begun to occur.Funded by the National Institute of Technology health It was done in the name of defense, or just as part of basic research, to better understand the virus.

The 2005 project led to the deadly 1918 pandemic influenza virus re-creation. It helped scientists understand why the pandemic struck so many young healthy people, but it also raised concerns about the risk of leaks from the lab.

In another 2011 project, the avian influenza virus was modified to allow it to spread to mammals. This was a particularly horrifying creation, as bird flu can sometimes spread from birds to humans, killing about 60% of infected people. The version in which this can move from human to human will be catastrophic. The debate over whether the benefits of this type of study could justify significant risks continued for years, but the study was scheduled to resume in 2019.

There is also US funding for virus monitoring with its own risks. Researchers go out to collect the virus, propagate it in the lab, and use it in experiments. Ebright considers this to be similar to the collection of space viruses that appear in the novel and the movie The Andromeda Lineage, but it is now known that there are many exotic viruses on Earth. ..

Scientists have recently created a genetically engineered coronavirus. This research was conducted as a joint research between a US research institute and the Wuhan Virology Research Institute. In one controversial project, researchers took up the bat coronavirus and introduced changes to see if they could further induce a pandemic potential. The study was published in 2015. Nature medicine.

Further experiments continued, with the spike gene of one coronavirus fusing into the backbone of another coronavirus, creating a new virus with increasingly sophisticated infections of human cells. “Therefore, of course, this is a cookbook for building a virus that is very likely to be a pandemic,” says Ebright.

Under the Obama administration, funding for gain-of-function research was “suspended” in 2014, calling for a review of existing research conducted through the White House Science Department. Technology Policy (OSTP). Under the Trump administration, there was a series of new controls that required NIH reviews, but Ebright said only two projects had been reviewed so far. In fact, this is weaker protection. Was meant to be carried out.

Ebright suggests that OSTP or another independent organization should be responsible for oversight, not the investigative or funding agency.

Purdue University virologist David Sanders agreed with Ebright’s concerns, but the danger isn’t these genetically engineered experiments, but laboratories dealing with natural or artificial deadly pathogens around the world. I think that it is spreading to.

He says that genetic engineering of the virus, which needs to be monitored, can provide valuable insights. For example, in gene therapy, using a modified virus, life–Preserve genetic material in human cells.

And in the discussion presented in an influential article suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 is a product of genetic modification, first published in Medium by former New York Times science writer Nicholas Wade. , He wasn’t convinced. There is nothing about viruses that are unlikely to occur naturally.

But how did it invade humans? I still don’t know. And it’s perfectly reasonable to keep asking questions.

Faye Flam is Bloomberg opinion columnist Host of Podcast “Follow science.” She is an economist, The New York Times, Washington Post, Psychology Today, Science and other publications.



