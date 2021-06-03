Take care of the children of Covid-19: One doc explains

Dr. Narendra Modi Arora

Second wave of COVID-19 Affected more children. why?

Looking at the penetration rate, COVID-19 During the second wave, it affected both children and adults alike. Our latest national serum survey also found that 25% of the children surveyed were affected by the new coronavirus. It turns out that even children under the age of 10 are infected like any other age group. According to our national data on the disease, about 3-4% of children showed symptoms between the first and second waves of Covid-19. However, as the total number of infected people is increasing, so are the number of children affected this time.

Did the severity of the child’s illness increase during the second wave?

No. The majority of children remained asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Most children under the age of 10 showed mild symptoms such as cough, runny nose, low-grade fever, and diarrhea. And they recovered faster. Children with congenital or chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and asthma are at increased risk of developing serious illnesses. Children with a weakened immune system are also prone to infection with Covid-19.

However, many serious complications in children occur after the second week of acquisition, so it is important for parents to observe carefully. infectionIn rare cases, some children develop MIS or multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Is the treatment of children different from the treatment of adults?

Disease management is about the same for children and adults. We do not recommend medication for asymptomatic children. Mild Covid-19 cases are managed with simple paracetamol. If your child has diarrhea, prescribe an oral rehydration solution and plenty of fluids. The treatment for moderate to severe cases is the same as for adults.

Parents need to be hospitalized if the child suffers from dyspnea, increased respiratory rate, severe cough, hypoxia, uncontrolled fever, or other abnormal symptoms such as skin rash, excessive drowsiness You should consult your doctor immediately as it may be. Most cases of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) can be treated with early detection and treatment.

Like adults, some children are affected by the new coronavirus infection. In this case, the child may develop new illnesses such as: DiabetesHypertension after recovery for 3-6 months.

What precautions should caregivers take to protect themselves from infection when caring for a child suffering from Covid-19?

Caregivers should wear double masks, face shields and gloves while caring for their children. Do not give medicine without consulting your doctor. It is also important that the caregiver himself is isolated from his family. Also, the entire family must be tested for Covid-19.

And what if the new mother is Covid positive?

In this situation, other members of the family who are not infected with the new coronavirus infection need to take care of the baby.If the mother separates her, she can reduce her physical interaction with her. Breast milk Other caregivers feed their children.

If no one else cares for the child, the mother should wear protective equipment such as a double mask or face shield. You need to wash your hands regularly. It is important to disinfect the surroundings on a regular basis.

(The writer is a pediatric gastroenterologist and a senior member of the National Covid-19 Task Force.)