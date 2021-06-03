Insights into the early stages of colorectal cancer may offer new treatments





Cancer cells during cell division.Credits: National Institutes of Health

An international team of scientists have identified key factors that support the development of patients with a genetic predisposition to colorectal or colorectal cancer. The study was led by researchers at the Beatson Institute for Cancer Research at the University of Glasgow and the University of Helsinki today. Nature— Provides important insights into the early stages of the disease and identifies the molecules that are the “key role” in this process. This information may lead to new ways to prevent the development of tumors in high-risk individuals. This study, conducted in a mouse model, examined APC, one of the most commonly mutated genes in colorectal tumors, and identified how APC mutated cells compete with adjacent normal cells. Researchers have discovered that a molecule called NOTUM is involved in the development of the disease. They hope that one day it will be possible to introduce NOTUM inhibitors. Some of them are currently under development, but have the potential for early treatment. Professor Owen Sansom, a collaborator on the Cancer Research UK Grand Challenge SPECIFICANCER team and director of the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, said at the University of Glasgow: Competitive advantage Very good at forming them beyond their unmutated neighbors cancer In the intestines. “ “This study used a model system to determine why APC mutant cells become supercompetitors and promote the very early stages of colorectal cancer.” Researchers believe that it is to identify the involvement of the molecule NOTUM in these early stages. Colorectal cancer This may be the key to preventing high-risk individual illnesses such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), which inherits a defective copy of APC. “It was our strategy to increase the fitness of surrounding cells rather than targeting APC mutant cells,” said Dustin Flanagan, co-head of the study. Normal cells By inhibiting NOTUM. “By removing the suppressive effect that Notam has on our neighbors, cell, Apc mutants become less competitive, become a more equitable battle, and can even slow or even stop tumor growth. “ This study is the result of a collaborative study with a colleague at the Alzheimer’s Research UK Drug Discovery Institute at University College London. Professor Sansom added: “The next step is to test our NOTUM inhibitors for other forms of cancer caused by mutations that act like APC, such as liver and stomach cancer. NOTUM inhibition with an advanced model of CRC. The drug is tested and its effect on late disease progression such as metastasis and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment. “ Research “NOTUM from Apc-Mutant cells Bias the cloning competition to start cancer ” Nature.. Clinical trials have begun following the discovery that psychiatric drugs may prevent colorectal cancer For more information:

NOTUM from Apc mutant cells, by Dustin J. Flanagan et al., Biased clonal competition to initiate cancer, Nature (2021). NOTUM from Apc mutant cells, by Dustin J. Flanagan et al., Biased clonal competition to initiate cancer,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03525-z Provided by

University of Glasgow





Quote: Insights on the early stages of colorectal cancer may offer new treatments (3 June 2021) https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-insight-early-stages-bowel -cancer.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

