Health

How long does it take for the side effects of the covid vaccine to appear? Everything you need to know

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By


If you had Coronavirus You may be wondering what side effects you have, jab.

Vaccine deployment is accelerating, with nearly 75 percent of Scotland’s adult population receiving at least the first new coronavirus. vaccine..

According to the NHS, vaccines, like all medicines, can cause side effects.

that is, vaccine Teach your body’s immune system how to protect yourself from illness, but most of them are mild and short-lived, and not all people get sick.

The most common side effects expected after vaccination and their duration are:



(Image: Getty Images)

Side effects of common covid vaccines

Very common side effects in the first day or two, according to the NHS.

These include:

You may also have a day or two of trembling or flu-like symptoms with trembling.

However, high temperatures may also indicate that you have COVID-19 or another infection. To feel better, you can rest and take the usual amount of paracetamol.

A rare side effect is swelling of the armpit or neck glands on the same side as the vaccinated arm.

This may last about 10 days, but if it lasts longer, consult your doctor.

If you plan to have mammography within a few weeks of vaccination, you will need to tell us when you attend.

Fever after coronavirus vaccine



Like all drugs, vaccines can cause side effects.
(Image: Getty Images)

Fever is common after vaccination. According to the NHS, this usually occurs within 48 hours of vaccination and usually disappears within 48 hours.

There is no need to self-quarantine or schedule a test unless you have other coronavirus symptoms.

If the fever persists for more than 48 hours or more than 48 hours after vaccination, self-isolate and book the test.

Do side effects vary from dose to dose?

Not all COVID-19 vaccines are the same, according to Public Health Scotland. Some vaccines tend to cause more side effects on the first dose.

Others cause more side effects at dose 2. The types of side effects are the same and should last only a day or two.

As with all vaccines, for suspicious side effects, Yellow card website..

Can I return to my daily life after vaccination?



NHS staff and key workers are lining up at Louisa Jordan Hospital before receiving the coronavirus vaccine
(Image: Getty Images)

As long as you feel good, you should be able to resume normal activity.

Lifting heavy objects can be difficult, especially if your arm hurts. If you feel sick or are very tired, take a break and avoid operating or driving the machine.

The vaccine cannot give the coronavirus, and taking both doses can reduce the chance of getting the virus.

To protect yourself and your family, friends, and colleagues, you need to do the following:

  • Practice social distance
  • Wear a face mask
  • Wash your hands carefully and often
  • Open the window to take in fresh air
  • Follow current guidance

What to do if you are worried

According to the NHS, these symptoms usually persist within a week.

However, if your symptoms appear to worsen or you are worried, call NHS 111.

If you seek advice from your doctor or nurse, be sure to tell them about your vaccination so that you can evaluate it properly.

If you experience any of these symptoms approximately 4 days to 4 weeks after receiving your vaccination, please contact 111 immediately.

  • Severe headaches that do not heal or worsen with painkillers
  • Headaches that get worse when you lie down or lean forward
  • Unusual headache with blurred vision, feeling sick or feeling sick, talking problems, weakness, drowsiness, or seizures (fitness)
  • A rash that looks like a small bruise or subcutaneous bleeding
  • Shortness of breath, chest pain, swelling of legs, persistent abdominal pain

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

