11 children diagnosed with a new type of ALS

Six years ago teenager Traveled to the United States hoping to find her diagnosis from Italy Mysterious medical conditionThis prevented her from walking and required a respiratory tract. Researchers have now diagnosed teenage Claudia Digregorio and 10 other children as a new form of illness. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) It develops in childhood and progresses more slowly than is normally seen in this condition.

In addition, researchers announced in a journal on Monday (May 31) that they have identified genes that may cause this form of ALS and may have identified potential treatments for this condition. It may have been identified, according to a study that explained the findings. Natural medicine ..

“We hope that these results will help physicians recognize this new form of ALS and lead to the development of treatments that improve the lives of these children and young adults,” (NINDS) and senior research. Author, Said in a statement “We also hope that our results can provide new clues for understanding and treating other forms of illness.”

ALS is a rare disease that causes progressive degeneration and death of nerve cells that control spontaneous muscle movements such as chewing, walking, speaking, and breathing. NINDS Most ALS patients develop symptoms between the ages of 55 and 75, and the disease usually progresses rapidly and dies 3 to 5 years after diagnosis.

However, with the new form of ALS, symptoms were much earlier, often around the age of four. For many of the 11 patients, gait problems and spasticity of the lower extremities were the first signs of illness. By the teens, like Digregorian, they needed a wheelchair to move and a tracheostomy tube to support their breathing. Before Digregorio left for the United States, at the age of 15, she met Pope Francis, who prayed for her health. NIH record , National Institutes of Health newsletter.

Researchers found the answer about Digregorio, the first patient to participate in the study. She and 10 other children, despite developing symptoms at such an early age, showed prominent signs of ALS, such as severe weakness and paralysis, on neurological examination. The researchers said.

“These young patients had many of the problems with upper and lower motor neurons that indicate ALS,” said Dr. Payam Mohassel, the lead author of the study and a clinical research fellow at NIH. (Motor neurons brain And the spinal cord that sends signals to control movement. Upper motor neurons occur in the brain and signal lower motor neurons in the spinal cord. “What makes these cases unique is their early onset age and slow progression of symptoms,” says Mohassel. “This made me wonder what underlies this unique form of ALS.”

Using gene sequences, researchers have discovered that these patients have genetic alterations in a specific section of the gene called SPLTC1. This gene is involved in the production of fat called sphingolipids, which are especially abundant in brain tissue. Many other fatal neurodegenerative diseases, such as Niemann-Pick disease and Tay-Sachs disease, are also caused by problems with sphingolipid metabolism.

Further studies have shown that mutations in SPLTC1 increase sphingolipid levels. Specifically, researchers have discovered that mutations “brake” the enzymes involved in the production of sphingolipids, that is, these without the usual feedback system that tells when the body stops. Continues to make fat.

The findings mean that relieving this “brake” could treat this type of ALS, the authors said.

In another experiment, researchers tested a treatment called small interfering RNA (siRNA). RNA Mutant gene — In this case, it acts to “silence” SPLTC1. In laboratory studies, this therapy worked to restore sphingolipid levels to normal.

“Our ultimate goal is to translate these ideas into effective treatments for patients who currently have no treatment options,” says Bönnemann.

Future studies will also need to investigate whether problems with sphingolipid metabolism are involved in other forms of ALS, the authors said.

Initially published in Live Science.