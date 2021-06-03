Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month at Flushing Hospital Medical Center





June 2, 2021 June is Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month, giving the general public an opportunity to know that dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are very important health issues.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have serious consequences for many. An estimated 5 million people are affected and 15 million are being treated. It is said to be the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Alzheimer’s disease is said to be the only potentially fatal disease that cannot be slowed, cured, or prevented. It works by slowly killing brain cells that affect all of our ability to function normally.

Brain exercise helps mental function in the areas of memory, concentration, concentration and comprehension. Here are some suggested ways to keep our brain healthy:

Get enough sleep

Maintain physical activity

Eat correctly

No smoking

Challenge your mind with social interaction

Take a class

Recognize the challenges that can lead to depression If you would like to book at Flushing Hospital, please contact us by phone. 718-670-5486. All content in this newsletter is for general information purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult your healthcare professional before adopting the suggestions on this page. Based on the content of this newsletter, you should not ignore professional medical advice or delay treatment. Talk to your doctor right away, or call 119 if you suspect you have emergency medical care.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos