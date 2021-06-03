Two influenza viruses may be extinct

There was almost no influenza infection during COVID-19 Pandemic According to media reports, certain influenza viruses may have become extinct.
Cases of influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic Fallen to historic lows — Phenomenon caused by wearing masks and other precautions for experts to fight this novel Coronavirus..
Interestingly, the two influenza viruses have not been noticed by anyone in the past year. That is, no cases of these viruses have been reported worldwide. Reported by STATExperts do not yet know if these types have become extinct, but if so, authorities will be able to easily screen strains of the influenza virus in seasonal influenza. Influenza vaccination, STAT reported.
Understanding how to classify influenza viruses can help explain which influenza viruses may have become extinct. Two families of influenza viruses cause seasonal influenza. Influenza A and influenza B. Influenza A virus is divided into “subtypes” based on two superficial proteins known as hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Currently, H1N1 and H3N2 circulate between humans, and each of these subtypes is further classified as a “clade.”
Influenza B virus, on the other hand, has no subtypes or clades, but can be divided into two strains known as B / Yamagata and B / Victoria.
One clade of H3N2, known as 3c3.A, has not been detected since March 2020. According to STAT, the same applies to lineage B / Yamagata.
Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told STAT, referring to the H3N2 clade.
Florian Kramer, a virologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, shared a similar idea about the B / Yamagata lineage. “Just because no one is watching it doesn’t mean it’s gone completely, isn’t it? But it could be,” Kramer told STAT.
The low diversity of influenza viruses is good. Each year, scientists examine the strains that are prevalent around the world months before the flu season actually begins, predicting the flu strains that are most likely to be the next season. Create a flu vaccine. The low diversity of influenza viruses means that the pool of circulating viruses to choose from is smaller and the strains in the shot are more likely to match the circulating viruses.
According to STAT, the H3N2 virus is a particularly diverse group, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, their clades appeared to be genetically diversified each year. Therefore, of this subtype diversity The decline would be “great,” said Richard Webby, director of the World Health Organization’s Joint Center for the Study of Influenza Ecology in Animals and Birds at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. STAT. “Currently, when explaining vaccine strain recommendations, it is always the” headache “virus. “
Webby warned that these types of viruses may still be present, even if they are not reported in the official database. However, the dramatic decline in influenza cases this year could bring some changes to the flu.
“No doubt this will change something in terms of influenza virus diversity,” Webby told STAT. “How much it changes and how long it stays changing is a big question mark. But , I’ve never seen it before. ”
