Forty years after the AIDS epidemic, Africa must embody the spirit of Ubuntu to end AIDS-the world

Aeneas Chuma

Forty years ago, on June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Weekly morbidity and mortality reports I’ve described five cases. Pneumocystis pneumonia With a gay man. The report foresaw a global AIDS epidemic. 75 million HIV infections and 32 million deaths World wide.

Since the 1980s, we have witnessed amazing moments in science and activism. In the final year of AIDS’ 40th year, the global pandemic was so unexpected and intense that it forced us to rethink our preparation for past, present and future health emergencies. A clear lesson from the conflicting epidemics of HIV and COVID-19 is that if we do not put human rights and social justice at the center of our response, we will inevitably fail.

It takes less than 10 years to reach our common goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 as part of our Sustainable Development Goals. Global AIDS Strategy 2021-2026-Ends Inequality.End AIDS..Earlier this year’s report by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS was a crucial moment in global AIDS control.

At moments of history when the AIDS response is not on track, the strategy provides a path on how to fix and accelerate it. We must shift our focus, create vulnerabilities to HIV, impede access to HIV treatment and prevention services, and eliminate factors that perpetuate discrimination (inequality, lack of social justice, human rights abuses, etc.) not.

The Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) regions remain the most HIV-affected in the world. In 2019, ESA had approximately 16.9 million people living with HIV. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of people living with HIV increased by 25%, with 630,000 new HIV infections in 2019.

In 2019, at ESA, 28% of all new HIV infections will be among the major populations: sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, drug users, and prisoners. It is estimated that it occurred in. Although legal and political barriers to major populations exist throughout the region, funding is capricious and highly dependent on donors.

This region is one of the most affected by criminalization, sexual labor and substance use of sexual and gender identity identities, but it is one of the areas where key people build and leverage resilience and human rights. There are many examples of continuing to fight for this.

Inequality, prejudice and discrimination are major obstacles to access to medical services. The number of new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 24 is the lowest ever, but in sub-Saharan Africa, 4,500 people are infected each week with HIV.

The law continues to criminalize the population. Social norms continue to impede the transformation of a gender-equal society, and we continue to move away from differences and diversity.

Sex and sexuality are still taboo, drug use is ignored and forgotten, people with disabilities are invisible, and migrants “do not belong” to their country of origin or host country, so service first Will be rejected.

UNAIDS Indicated How COVID-19 adversely affected access to health care, especially the human rights of key people.

ESA region is new Global AIDS strategyWe have held more than 80 focus group discussions around the world and have spoken with all civil society, UN partners, development partners, religious groups, governments and the private sector for their diversity. The voices of all communities in those dialogues were loud, audible and changeable. These voices shaped the strategy that is right in front of us.

The promises of the 2016 Political Declaration on AIDS Eradication were not fulfilled. Five years later, new opportunities will come. UN High Level Meeting on AIDS It will be held in New York from June 8th to 10th, 2021. The meeting will consider progress to mitigate the effects of HIV since 2016, and the General Assembly will adopt a new political declaration to guide the future direction of the response.

The 2021 High-Level Conference will provide a stepping stone for 10 years of action to reduce inequality and eradicate the social determinants that drive the HIV epidemic. We are in the historic moment of AIDS control, 40 years after the epidemic began and 25 years since UNAIDS was founded.

Last month, the Minister of Health of Africa approved a common position in Africa at high-level meetings. This document clearly sets out the unified location of the continent and its priorities for the next five years. I call on African member states to take this position to negotiate a political declaration as a unified block.

As Africans, we must embody the spirit of Ubuntu. That is, we are people only through others. We must put people at the center of deliberation. And this means everyone, no matter who you are, who you love, or what kind of work you do.

Aeneas Chuma is the interim director of the UNAIDS Community Assistance Team in East Africa and South Africa. Follow us at @UNAIDS_ESA.