Autonomous Region is a region with a high Covid rate that will carry out door-to-door tests from this weekend





Door-to-door testing will begin this weekend as part of an ongoing surge test in the Bedford Autonomous Region to address high local infection rates. Confirmed number COVID (coronavirus) New York City’s latest weekly statistics show a decrease of 96 to 266. However, according to local government statistics, Bedford remains among the top 15 regions in the country in terms of the number of COVID cases confirmed last week. A team of volunteers with the Bedford Autonomous Region Council straps will distribute free PCR test kits to residents in each of Caldwell, Kingsbrook, and Queens Park and will return and retrieve them the same day. The three wards still have the highest number of cases, but the number of cases dropped sharply last week as well. The surge test was started 2 weeks ago. This is the process of asking everyone who lives, works, or is studying in a particular area to have a COVID-19 PCR test. To date, more than 3,000 residents have visited mobile inspection units and an additional 6,000 inspection kits have been issued at collection and disembarkation points. “We urge everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the virus,” said Cllr Louise Jackson, a health and welfare portfolio holder. “If one-third of cases are asymptomatic, they can unknowingly infect others with the virus. “By providing door-to-door free PCR tests in areas with the highest infection rates, more people can be tested to help monitor and prevent infections. “We encourage everyone in these areas to take the test and self-quarantine if positive. “If you qualify, get both vaccines. “Wash your hands regularly, wear face covers, stay socially distant, gather outside if possible, and avoid crowded areas. Remember your hands, face, space, and fresh air. Cllr Jackson also thanked all residents who have already accepted the offer for a free PCR test. People at Cauldwell, Kingsbrook, or Queens Park will continue to have the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) available seven days a week. No reservations are required and people can arrive on foot or by car. Oasis Beach Pool, Cardington Road, Kingsbrook, Bedford, MK42 0BZ (8 am-6pm)

John Bunyan Sports and Fitness, Mile Road, Cauldwell, Bedford, MK42 9TS (8 am-6pm)

Enterprise House, Old Ford End Road, Queens Park, Bedford, MK40 4PF (8 am-5pm) From Friday, June 4th, the pick-up location and pick-up location will be closed. Anyone who still has the kit after Friday can take it to Prebend Street or the local exam site at the University of Bedfordshire. People with COVID-19 symptoms should be self-isolated and scheduled for testing at: gov.uk/coronavirus, Access the NHS COVID-19 app or call 119. If the test tests positive, you need to be self-quarantined to protect others, but you may be eligible for financial or other assistance. For more information Council website.. We need your help more than ever to fund the quality journalism of Bedford Independent, which serves our community …

