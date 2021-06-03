Health
Covid Misses Heart Attack Victims Important Rehab
Victims of heart attack Miss important rehab After leaving the clinic for a pandemic, new numbers were revealed.
Experts warn that there are unprocessed cases after the number of participants to get help has increased Returned to their feet, which was halved last year..
This was followed by a dramatic decrease in the number of people hospitalized for heart attacks in 2020. Patients suffering without treatment at home..
Cardiac rehabilitation often makes a difference in whether a person with heart failure recovers enough to lead a reasonably active life.
It Focusing on recovery of physical strength, And along with nutritional and lifestyle advice aimed at reducing the risk of further heart attacks.
The proportion of patients attending UK clinics before the pandemic was lower than health leaders expected.
Last year, the percentage of patients attending the clinic was halved
However, according to a survey by the University of Exeter, the University of Glasgow and the University of York, it decreased from 10 percent to 5 percent in 2020.
According to experts, part of the decline is due to patients who have been told to stay away from NHS facilities.
However, clinics are often not open due to staff relocations to deal with Covid patients.
The authors wrote in the BMJ, warning that patients with a heart attack will have more time to wait for access to rehabilitation.
Dr. Haznine Daral, who wrote the review at Exeter, said, “Cardiac rehabilitation can improve quality of life and reduce unplanned hospitalizations, but it has low penetration rates, sharp declines throughout the pandemic, and retention. It’s happening.
Prior to the pandemic, approximately 100,000 people in the UK had a heart attack and were hospitalized each year. In a heart attack, the flow of oxygenated blood to the heart is blocked by one or more coronary arteries.
About 200,000 people have been diagnosed with heart failure. In heart failure, the heart usually cannot pump blood properly throughout the body because the organs are weakened or stiff.
In 2020, the number of patients hospitalized for heart attacks decreased by 40%.
Last year, senior ministers and health officials reiterated that the NHS was open to anyone in need during the pandemic.
However, many patient groups have disputed the claim, and last week Dominic Cummings, the former White House Chief of Staff, said Matt Hancock should have been dismissed.
Nearly 15,000 people died at home due to refusal of hospitalization
This was after Telegraph revealed that nearly 15,000 people were likely to have suffered at home and died of dignity due to a refusal to receive treatment in the hospital last year.
This estimate, based on an analysis by a think tank at the Institute for Public Policy Research, was accompanied by a warning of the palliative care crisis brought about by the pandemic.
BMJ’s new findings show that the number of people choosing home rehabilitation options more than tripled over the same period, from 22% to 74%.
The authors state that this can be beneficial in some cases.
Dr. Daral said, “We know that home-based cardiac rehabilitation is effective for patients, and COVID-19 has provided us with the opportunity to rethink how we provide rehabilitation.
“Providing patients with clinic and / or home rehabilitation options, or a combination of both, may increase the number of people who can participate in the future.”
..
