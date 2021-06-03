COVID-19 vaccine available at a concert in Camden County in June





Camden County, NJ — The closure of six COVID-19 vaccination megasites in New Jersey has given the local taste to the move to vaccinate residents. In Camden County, it means vaccination while enjoying live music. County officials have announced that the Camden County Health Department is running a pop-up vaccination clinic at all concerts in June this year in collaboration with Rutgers Nursing School and Cooper University Healthcare. The effort began on Wednesday night at the Bailen Concert at McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell in Haddon Heights. “We continue to work on vaccinations on the streets, directly to the population, and where they meet,” said Al Dyer, Commissioner of the County Commissioner of Camden. “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and vaccines. It only takes 15 minutes to hit. The Commission and our partners will continue to seek such innovative and proactive efforts to protect our population. “ The next opportunity to get vaccinated is the Jazzmeia Horn concert on June 7th at Wiggins Waterfront Park on Riverside Drive 2 in Camden. All concerts start at 7 pm and the vaccination clinic starts one hour before the show begins. The concert schedule for June is as follows. June 16, 2021 –Haddon Heights Norcross-McLaughlin Memorial Dell

(Smash Palace w / Special Guest Camille Pert)

1214 S Park Avenue, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 June 21, 2021 – Wiggins Waterfront Park

(Christone “Kingfish” Ingram)

2 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103 June 24, 2021 – Cooper River Park

(LIVE AT THE FILMORE – A definitive tribute to the original Allman Brothers Band)

Cooper River Park, Pensauken, NJ June 28, 2021 – Wiggins Waterfront Park

(Vertical current w / Isaiah Ktumwa)

2 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103 On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that all six COVID-19 vaccine megasites in New Jersey would be shut down by mid-July. This includes the Moorestown Mall and Rowan College of South Jersey sites in Gloucester County. Learn more: NJ COVID Megasite is closed This does not include the Camden County COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the Papiano Gym at Camden County College on 200 College Drive in the Blackwood district of Gloucester Township. The center will administer Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be given Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm. Camden County is also trying to deliver vaccines to schools throughout the county, and teenage vaccination is available at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center’s Cooper Vaccine and Education Center on Harrison Avenue 1865 in Camden. To make a reservation, please call 856-225-6141. Jumping in is also welcome. The vaccination appointment times are as follows: Monday, 9 am to 1 pm.

Tuesday, 2 pm to 6 pm.And

Saturday, 9am to 1pm The county’s enhanced vaccination efforts have contributed to the rapid reduction of new coronavirus cases throughout the county. On Wednesday, Camden County reported only nine new cases of coronavirus throughout the county, the third time the county reported less than 10 new cases in a day since the pandemic began last March. is. “We’re about to turn the corner, but the virus is still in our community,” said Luis Capelli Jr., Commissioner of Camden County. “We really want this virus. The only way to defeat and end this pandemic is to get everyone vaccinated. The vaccine is easily available and free. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, go to a nearby medical institution as soon as possible. let’s go.” Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, Camden County has had 49,322 cases of coronavirus and 1,204 deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos