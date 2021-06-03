Eleven coronavirus “hotspots” have been added to the UK watchlist amid doubts about lockdown mitigation

Coronavirus In suspicion of the government’s June 21 goal to lift lockdown restrictions, researchers have added 11 more “hotspots” to the UK watchlist.

Tameside, North Lanarkshire, Berry, Leicester and East Dunbartonshire are at the top of the weekly list of the Zoe Covid Simptom Study, which is dominated by locations in northern England and Scotland.

This week’s edition includes Trafford, Nottingham, Sunderland, Glasgow and Sandwell and has been expanded to 20 to 25 municipalities.

Bradford, Redbridge in eastern London, and Warwickshire are included in the six places removed from the list, ranking the local governments with the estimated most active cases in the week starting Tuesday.

The Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant, is now the predominant strain in the UK, officials say.

Tameside remained at the top with an incidence of 908 per 100,000, up from 485 a week ago.

North Lanarkshire showed the second highest percentage (669) after previously recording the sixth highest number.

Berry remained in third place with a rate of 434 to 606, with Leicester (531) and East Dunbartonshire (491) in the top five.

North Ayrshire (486), Trafford (426), Kirkries (407), Barnsley (390) and Bolton ranked 6th to 10th.







These top 25 local governments are on the watchlist of the Zoe Covid Study app and are the places with the highest average prevalence estimates from week to Tuesday.

Tameside-Estimated number of infected people per 100,000 908 (Last week’s ranking: 1) North Lanarkshire-669 (Last week’s rank: 6) Burial-606 (Last week’s rank: 3) Leicester –531 (Last week’s rank: 15) East Dunbartonshire-491 (Last week’s rank: 7) North Ayrshire-486 (Last week’s rank: 10) Trafford-426 (new) Metropolitan Boroughs-407 (Last week’s rank: 12) Barnsley-390 (new) Bolton-331 (Last week’s rank: 8) Gateshead-290 (new) Leeds-288 (Last week’s rank: 4) Manchester-284 (Last week’s rank: 11) Nottingham-275 (new) Peterborough-246 (Last week’s rank: 5) Sunderland-221 (new) Glasgow City –211 (New) Sandwell-180 (new) Wigan-177 (new) Lancashire-173 (Last week’s rank: 19) Lexem-172 (new) Nice Port Talbot –170 (New) Bedford-168 (Last week’s rank: 13) City of Edinburgh-168 (Last week’s rank: 18) South Ayrshire-154 (New)







The following six locations have been removed from the watch list:

Aberdeen (Last week’s rank: 2)

Red Bridge (Last week’s rank: 9)

Bradford (Last week’s rank: 14))

Warwickshire (Last week’s rank: 16)

North Lincolnshire (Last week’s rank: 17)

Hillindon (Last week’s rank: 20)

The local watchlist is based on weekly reports from thousands of Zoe Covid Study app users in each region and the percentage of newly symptomatic users who tested positive for coronavirus disease. ..

“The situation in the UK is changing rapidly today,” said Tim Spector, founder of the Zoe Covid Study app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London.







“The number of cases is increasing, but it is a regional issue, not a national one.

“Northwestern England and Scotland are the two most prevalent regions, with higher prevalence than some parts of Europe.

“But the data emphasize that there is an increase in the younger age group, suggesting that an epidemic is beginning among young people.

“He shouldn’t be too happy. We are watching things closely.”







Professor Specter said, “The end of lockdown is in the hearts of everyone, and given the current situation, we believe we need to continue to relax the restrictions, but we shouldn’t lift them all yet.

“Although unlikely, it is premature to determine if these increases will have any impact on hospitalization or mortality.”

He said it was “wise” to maintain measures such as working from home, wearing face masks on public transport, and limiting the number of people indoors.

“The really important thing to move forward is to be able to bring the economy back to normal at the same time as the rest of the country, while at the same time having the flexibility to deal with regional epidemics,” added the expert.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Thursday that it was still “premature” to determine whether all UK coronavirus restrictions could be terminated on June 21st.

Prior to the G7 Health Ministers’ meeting, he told reporters:

“Of course, I look at these data every day and publish them every day. The number of cases is important, but what really matters is how many people go to the hospital and how many people die sadly. Is it converted?

“Vaccines break the connection-the question is how much the connection is still broken because the vast majority of people who are hospitalized are not completely vaccinated.

“This means that the vaccine is definitely preventing people from being hospitalized, but it also shows that the vaccine program needs to be continued, so that’s a good sign if you wish.”

A Zoe study estimates that there are currently an average of 4,608 new symptomatological cases of coronavirus infection in the UK, based on swab test data up to 5 days ago.

Researchers say the number is 45% higher than last week, when there were 2,550 cases per day, similar to two weeks ago.

The UK R-value is believed to be 1.1, with regional values ​​of 1.2 in Scotland, 1.1 in England and 0.9 in Wales. A quote for Northern Ireland was not available.







New incidence data show that patients under the age of 40 are 10 times more likely than those over the age of 60.

The study also found that a small number of people were infected with the virus, despite having been vaccinated twice.

The researchers collected reports from 123 app users who tested positive for the coronavirus despite receiving two jabs.

An additional 123 people reported positive reactions with a single dose.

The study suggests that the approximate risk of coronavirus infection in unvaccinated British people is 1 in 6,710.

Researchers say that the risk of getting the virus after a single vaccination is 1 in 14,503 and 1 in 34,583 people receive two jabs.

The latest data is based on 6,639 swab tests conducted between May 16th and 29th, excluding the lateral flow test.