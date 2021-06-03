Health
A simple, rapid, and extensive apnea diagnosis of sleep apnea enables better surgical treatment and may improve sleep.
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a very common sleep disorder, but it is not widely known. For its many symptoms and effects, Cardiovascular disease Or Memory impairmentA fatal accident can occur if a driver who has not been diagnosed or treated by OSA dies. I fall asleep while driving..
One of the reasons why undiagnosed or untreated OSA cases are so common is that accurate diagnosis usually requires an expensive, labor-intensive night sleep test called polysomnography (PSG). Because.But new technology Developed at the University of Manitoba Can determine if a patient has obstructive sleep apnea in 30 seconds simply by analyzing the breath sounds while awake.
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)
OSA Temporary respiratory arrest during sleep. Ann Apnea The event is a breathing pause that lasts more than 10 seconds and reduces oxygen levels in the blood by more than 3%. Similarly, a combination of a 50% or greater decrease in respiratory flow that lasts 10 seconds or longer and a 3% or greater decrease in blood oxygen levels is called a hypopnea event.
The number of apnea and hypopnea events per hour of sleep is called the Apnea / Hypopnea Index (AHI), an indicator of OSA severity.
A very high AHI of 200, for example, means that during an hour of sleep, breathing stops (or is reduced by more than 50%) 200 times. Most of these events can lead to hypoxia. It is accompanied by a decrease in blood oxygen levels. Awakens the brain and restores oxygen levels..
People with high AHI have very poor sleep. True, they never fall asleep deeply. Therefore, I always feel tired and drowsy during the day.
Overnight PSG records more than 15 different biosignals, but portable PSG devices that can be used by people at home can record 3-5 signals to make a relatively accurate diagnosis. I can do it.
However, sleep apnea that requires treatment requires a complete PSG evaluation in the sleep laboratory, during which sleep technicians experiment with a variety of procedures to determine the best treatment.For example, to determine the optimum air pressure Sustained positive airway pressure Use a (CPAP) machine to keep the patient’s airways open at various stages of sleep.
Is Extensive underdiagnosis Sleep apnea is very important for people who need general anesthesia before surgery. Apnea patients need special care after surgeryIf OSA can be detected within minutes when patients are awake, they will be able to receive the care they need.What is it Awake author Technology promises.
All-wake identification of obstructive sleep apnea
AWakeOSA Smart technology Use an app that provides instructions for recording breath sounds with a small microphone. It records the breath sounds of the trachea by breathing 5 times with the nose and another 5 cycles with the mouth. Recording is done while you are asleep and awake.
This technology has been developed since 2010. Our rationale for using awake tracheal breath sounds to detect OSA is based on the structure of the upper respiratory tract. Tracheal breath sounds are affected by changes in upper airway structure.
These changes in breath sounds are imperceptible to the human ear, but advanced signal processing and machine learning techniques have been used to show that the breath sounds actually reflect the pathology of the upper respiratory tract. It was. However, showing a high correlation between OSA and breath sounds characteristics does not guarantee accurate detection of OSA.
Detecting OSA by breath sound analysis alone is difficult due to the heterogeneity of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea has a variety of causes and can produce different characteristics of breath sounds. In addition, various variables such as age, gender, height, weight, and smoking history affect. Breathing Sound characteristics.
To overcome these challenges, we have devised a smart diagnostic scheme that takes into account the effects of all these confounding variables. With the help of Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms (AWakeOSA) Our team Can now reliably and accurately detect the severity of an awake OSA. Technology validation is planned for a much larger population.
Surgical patient
One of the important applications is for surgical patients with unknown OSA status and under general anesthesia. In that application, the sensitivity of the test (to detect people with sleep apnea) is more important than the specificity (to detect people without sleep apnea).
The advantage of wise decision making of the AWakeOSA algorithm is that it can increase sensitivity at the slight expense of its specificity. In short, accurate identification of all patients with sleep apnea is an important priority, and as with surgical patients, a slight increase in false-positive results can improve the accuracy of OSA detection. I can.
Depending on the application, you have the flexibility to adjust the sensitivity / specificity of the test, depending on which is more important.
AWakeOSA technology Identify people who need treatment for sleep apnea With an accuracy of 89% or higher. This means it can be used as an accurate screening tool to reduce the number of people who need a complete PSG assessment, saving millions of dollars in healthcare systems.
Provided by
conversation
This article is reprinted from the following conversation Under a Creative Commons license.
Quote: A simple, rapid and extensive diagnosis of sleep apnea enables better surgical treatment and improves sleep (3 June 2021) 3 June 2021, https: // medicalxpress .com / news / 2021-06-simple-fast-wide -Awakening-Diagnosis-apnea.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
