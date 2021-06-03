What you need to know about having a cold for a year

The bright sign of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic was that no one in my family of five had a cold for over a year.

He protected himself from COVID-19 by wearing a mask and hibernating at home, but also avoided bacterial soup that could ignite his throat and turn it into a faucet that leaks his nose.

Until late last month, a nasty virus struck our homes like a freight train, and no one escaped from the retention of mucus in the nasal passages.

The whole experience was manageable. No one got seriously ill or even had a fever, but I remembered how much we hate colds and started asking a lot of questions. Will we be hit by a common cold fire in the coming months? Do we need to be tested for COVID (tested and negative)?





I looked up with some experts to get answers to my cold questions.

Q: Has colds and flu increased around the San Francisco Bay Area since people began to see friends, family and children return to school as the pandemic eased?

A: “We haven’t seen an increase yet,” said Dr. Durbin Scott Smith, an infectious disease expert who oversees the flu program at Kaiser Permanente, one of Northern California’s largest healthcare providers. “The way to detect it is by testing. It hasn’t been tested because it’s the season when the flu is low. We’ve excluded the flu test from the lab because there are very few flu tests. Another There is an indicator. It’s a call center inquiry, but at this point there are few inquiries about colds and flu. “

Q: Do you think the cold will rage this summer, especially after California’s full reopening on June 15th, as people begin to take off their masks?

A: Experts agreed that once the mask was removed, the cold and flu would begin to spread again.

“There are all kinds of viral infections waiting for new hosts to be found,” said Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco and director of the Prevention and Public Health Group. “So don’t be surprised if you have a cold or diarrhea this summer. These viruses are waiting to move. We changed the ecosystem around them by not wearing masks. So we allow them to play pranks. “

Colds and flu will always recur, but it’s unclear if more viruses will prevail than in normal summer.

“Just because you suddenly become sociable can make you more likely to catch a cold, and more likely to catch a cold,” Smith said.

Conversely, pandemics have eased, and society is reopening in the summer when people spend more time outside and the virus is less likely to spread.

“Sure, we can expect a lot of colds, but summer isn’t as cold as winter,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. “But nevertheless, it’s a shame because we’re used to not having them for over a year.

Q: If you are not infected with COVID and have not had a cold for more than a year, your immune system will be ill, struggling to fight the virus, resulting in more severe symptoms and prolonged illness. Do you?

A: “Fortunately, that’s not the case,” said Chin Hong. “If you haven’t had a lot of colds or COVIDs in the past year, you’re not likely to get sick. There are more than 200 viruses that cause colds, and your immunity is short-lived at best. Even so, they are infected with the same virus twice. So it seems that we have been catching colds many times. So they don’t get revenge just because they didn’t catch a cold last year. In the worst case, living in a bubble for the past year is not good. “

“Your immune system doesn’t lose its shape,” Rutherford echoed. “The immune system is pretty stiff. It’s the other parts of the body that get sick.”

“It’s not really a problem that the immune system slows down because I haven’t had a cold for a while,” Smith reiterated.

Q: If I have a cold, do I need to be tested for COVID-19, even if I am fully vaccinated?

A: “Take the test,” Rutherford advised. “We have a rare breakthrough case, which may be an indicator that identifies cases in unvaccinated people.”

“Maybe we won’t test everyone with allergic or cold symptoms who are completely vaccinated, but we will continue to test if we have any questions,” Smith said. “There is no reason to stop a test just because there are not enough tests or enough tests.”

Q: How can I avoid getting a cold or the flu?

A: “Unlike COVID, colds are easily transmitted by hand, so we don’t recommend religiously cleaning the surface with COVID, but it works for colds,” said Chin-Hong. “But Be sure to wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer (for many reasons, not only to prevent colds, but also to prevent insects that cause colds). Other ways to spread a cold are like COVID. Through droplets. Avoid catching colds and avoid people who look sick (unlike COVID, most people spread the infection when they look sick).

Dr. Rutherford reiterated the importance of hand washing, “I think this is one of the most important things we can do to prevent these background infections we have identified.”

“Just because June 15th happened and the Governor of California said everything was open and free, we still have to follow all hygiene practices: wash your hands and when appropriate. Means even keep wearing a mask, “Smith said. You need to continue the good hygiene practices that have provided a safe environment for the past 12 months. “