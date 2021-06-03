A new immunotherapeutic drug that is effective against melanoma and other cancers





Before (August 2018) and after (January 2021) PET scans of patients in the LAG-3 trial. Patient of Professor Georgina Long. Credits: Melanoma Institute Australia

New immune checkpoint inhibitors have proven effective in saving lives in patients with advanced melanoma and may be a breakthrough that can be applied to the treatment of other cancers. Relatlimab is the first immunotherapeutic treatment that targets the protein in immune cells, LAG-3, to reactivate and enhance the fighting response to tumors. Immunity Checkpoint Inhibitors targeting the CTLA-4 and PD-1 proteins have revolutionized the treatment of advanced melanoma over the past seven years. These treatments are most effective when used in combination, but they tend to be more toxic. Approximately 50% of patients do not respond to or are resistant to these treatments, so the development of new treatments is essential. Georgina Long AO, a professor at the University of Sydney, co-director of melanoma research institute Australia (MIA), said the successful trial of relatlimab targeting the LAG-3 protein is important in the fight to save all lives from melanoma. It will be a new weapon. “This drug provides a third immune checkpoint inhibitor to add to the treatment toolkit, which can make a difference between survival and non-survival in melanoma patients worldwide,” Long said. The professor said. “Immunotherapy uses the body’s immune system to fight disease. cancer cell And the presence of a third immune checkpoint inhibitor means that it has the potential to save 50% of patients with advanced melanoma who do not respond to current treatments. “Australian researchers and patients were determined to try this new treatment, which is very likely to spread to other cancers.” Survey results The results of the RELATIVITY-047 trial will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting this weekend. Professor Georgina Long was the lead author of the international study and MIA was a major contributor to patients in this study. The results show that the combination of relatrimab and nivolumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PD-1 protein, doubles progression-free survival compared to nivolumab alone in untreated patients with advanced melanoma. (1 10.1 months vs. 4.6 months, respectively). In one year, almost 50% of patients Combination therapy Did not Disease progressionOn the other hand, nearly two-thirds of patients who received monotherapy progressed. Importantly, the combination therapy was far less toxic to the patient. “Immunotherapy has already changed the way we treat melanoma and other cancers, and anti-PD-1 therapies are leading the way,” said Professor Long. “The proven efficacy of this new immune checkpoint inhibitor that targets LAG-3 in combination improves patient outcomes. melanoma Patients are more advanced and are likely to affect cancer treatments around the world. ” Combination of immunotherapy has been shown to be beneficial in patients with advanced melanoma For more information:

meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/201596/abstract

Melanoma Institute Australia





Citation: A new immunotherapeutic drug effective for melanoma and other cancers (June 3, 2021)

