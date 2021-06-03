Five COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Uncovered

Rush to develop, approve, and manage effective methods COVID-19 vaccine Many people are skeptical of their safety and hesitate to get vaccinated. And there is a lot of false information (and disinformation) about how the vaccine was approved, how it works, and what the risks are.This is the truth of the five things in common COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine myth.

1. Myth: RNA vaccines modify DNA.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use an engineered mRNA chain that enters our cells and deposits instructions to build a copy version of the coronavirus peplomer.Your immune system to understand It “remembers” how to fight it and how to neutralize the actual SARS-CoV-2 particles in the event of infection. However, your DNA is stored in the cell nucleus and the entire process takes place outside the cell nucleus.In other words, it is Impossible This is because mRNA breaks through the nuclear envelope and interferes with DNA in some way.

2. Myth: Vaccination can infect COVID-19.

Some vaccines, such as measles and chickenpox, use Living and weakened viral pathogens stimulate the immune system to learn how to fight them. However, none of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the United States contain live coronavirus pathogens. As explained above, the two mRNA vaccines convey instructions for producing similar speloomers rather than the actual coronavirus spelomers. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine Vector vaccine: Basically, the shot contains a harmless part of another virus, instructing the cell to build a peaplomer that mimics the SARS-CoV-2 peaplomer.

All the unpleasant side effects you experience after vaccination (fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches) are not a symptom of COVID-19 itself, but part of your body’s immune response to the perceived viral threat.

3. Myth: Young and healthy people do not need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indeed, adolescents without a history are more likely to survive COVID-19 than older adolescents at high risk. However, Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, professors of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine, I have written for Washington PostEven if you are young or have a good immune system, antibodies are not automatically produced. Many young and healthy people are still landing in hospitals with COVID-19, and even mild cases “COVID-19 infection“Symptoms such as brain fog and loss of taste and smell that last for months.

4. Myth: People who are already infected with COVID-19 do not need to be vaccinated.

If you become infected with COVID-19 and recover, your immune system has already learned how to fight it and has antibodies that prevent reinfection for some time. However, we do not know how long the innate immunity will last. Others have been infected multiple times.Dr. Christine Englund as an infectious disease expert explained In Cleveland Clinic’s Health Essentials blog, vaccines allow the immune system to fight off the virus whenever innate immunity is compromised.

5. Myth: I don’t know if the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are granted an emergency use authorization rather than a full FDA approval, not because the FDA is concerned that they are unsafe. “Frankly, the only real difference was the length of follow-up during clinical trials,” said Paul, a virology expert and member of the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biopharmaceutical Advisory Board.・ Dr. Offit said: Said CNN. “Usually you want to see a year or two of effectiveness.”

In other words, the FDA usually waits for vaccine approval until the vaccine’s shelf life is determined. However, given the daily infection and mortality rates during the current pandemic, it was unwise to wait another year or two before distributing an effective vaccine to help reach it. Herd immunity— It is not yet known how long the vaccine will be fully protected.

However, authorities did not cut corners in determining the safety of the vaccine. Even the long-term side effects of vaccines usually appear within 2 weeks to 2 months after vaccination. Study participants were monitored for adverse effects during that period and the FDA did not grant permission until the vaccine was passed. “Tell me which vaccines have been shown to cause long-term side effects that didn’t work in the first two months,” Ofitt told CNN.