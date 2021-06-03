First Human Case of H10N3 Avian Influenza: What We Know

Credit: Citrix / CC0 Public Domain



China unveiled the first human case of H10N3 bird flu on Tuesday, but the announcement has so far issued no warning among health authorities around the world.

This is what we know.

What did you find?

For H10N3 bird-flu What China announced on Tuesday is the first strain observed in humans.

“The patient is a 41-year-old man from Jiangsu, China,” the World Health Organization told AFP by email.

“He developed the illness on April 22, 2021 and was admitted to the intensive care unit on April 28. He is now recovering,” he said.

According to the National Health Commission (NHC) in China, the man was diagnosed with H10N3 one month after admission.

“Patient exposure source to H10N3 Virus Not known at this time, “WHO said.

What is bird flu?

“Avian influenza? bird-flu, Caused by the flu virus that spreads among birds, “quoted Nicole Rob of the University of Warwick, Science Media Center (SMC).

“It often spreads easily among birds, but it rarely causes disease in humans,” she said.

“There is a much wider range of bird flu viruses in circulation than the main hosts of influenza, humans, pigs and horses,” added John W. McCawley of the Francis Crick Institute.

Two types of bird flu, H5N1 and H7N9 (first identified in 2013), caused human transmission in Asia through infected birds.

H5N1 first occurred in 1997, then spread from 2003 to 2011, and H7N9 was first identified in 2013.

Cases of human-to-human transmission are still very rare.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, H7N9 has infected 1,668 people since 2013 and killed 616 people.

The H5N8 virus, derived from H5N1, was detected among workers in a Russian poultry factory after several months of circulation on several European farms in February.

McCauley also mentions sporadic infections involving the H9N2 and H10N8 viruses that have occurred worldwide over the last two decades.

How can humans get it?

“Infection to humans is usually due to direct contact,” McCawley said. “Direct exposure when dealing with infected birds, poultry, or ducks, or preparing meat for infected animals.” Very close contact with birds, poultry, or ducks. “

McCauley points out that the 1997 outbreak of influenza H5N1 in Hong Kong was stopped by the closure of the bird market.

“Once cooked, the threat of infected meat is very low,” he adds.

“As long as it is a bird Influenza virus Sporadic transmission of bird flu in humans is not surprising when bird flu circulates in poultry, “WHO points out,” which makes it clear that the influenza pandemic threat persists. It reminds me. ”

“The virus crosses the species barrier and will require mutations,” said Vincent Enuf of the Pasteur Institute.

What are the risks?

At this time, “there are no signs of human-to-human transmission” of H10N3, WHO said.

“There is no information about this mutation in the H10N3 virus to help determine if the virus can be transmitted between humans,” Enouf added.

“Today, Chinese officials say the virus has not been detected by others. This is reassuring,” he says.

Among the bird populations in which H10N3 has been regularly detected in the live bird market since 2002, WHO describes H10N3 as a “low pathogenic” virus.

Rob said viruses belonging to the H5 or H7 subtype were “more concerned” because they have been shown to evolve into highly dangerous strains.

These “cause fatal illness” bird In rare cases, it can cause serious illness in humans. ”

