Surgeon Becomes a Covid Patient: “I Have Never Faced the Reality of Death”

Dr. Emmond said: “His personal ability, ability to work long hours, never give up, never give up, ability to carry out operations that many consider impossible, no matter how difficult the situation.”

In his first year in Colombia, Dr. Kato and his team successfully operated on a seven-year-old girl, Heather McNamara. It took 23 hours to remove and replace the 6 organs.

The number of patients looking for Dr. Kato is increasing all over the country and all over the world in search of surgery that cannot be done at other hospitals. He also began a trip to Venezuela, performed liver transplants for children, taught local surgeons how to do it, and established a foundation to support work in Venezuela and other Latin American countries.

As Dr. Kato’s colleagues struggle to save him, the waiting list of surgical patients clings to the hope that he will be saved soon.

Dr. Pereira said there were signs of a gradual recovery.

“You come to see him early in the morning,” he said. “The hospital corridor is empty and everyone is scared, worried, and looking at each other. You entered the intensive care unit for fear of bad news, but the atmosphere of the team is getting better. I hope I have a thumbs up full of. “

Dr. Kato spent about a month on ventilators and a week on ECMOs. Like many people infected with the coronavirus, he suffered from terrible vivid hallucinations and delusions. First, he was arrested at the Battle of Waterloo. In another example, he was intentionally infected with anthrax. Only the hospital in Antwerp could save him, but he couldn’t get there. He saw the white light described by some after the near-death experience. “I felt like I was dead,” he said.

He spent a lot of time in the hospital as an adult, but never as a patient.

“I have never been ill,” he said. “I have never faced the reality of death.”