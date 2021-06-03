Readers’ Opinion: Brain Health Tops | Local News

With the COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out nationwide, many Americans are looking forward to regaining their lives and returning to normal life. During the Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Awareness Month in June of this year, the Central New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association encourages the region to be an important factor in restoring normal brain health.

“This year has been a very difficult year for most Americans,” said Catherine James, a branch officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Chronic stress, such as that experienced during a pandemic, can affect memory, mood, and anxiety. As New Yorkers are beginning to return to normal, we encourage them to prioritize brain health. “

The Alzheimer’s Association offers five suggestions for promoting brain health and restoring the mental health of Central New Yorkers:

Reaffirm the basics of brain health

Evidence suggests that healthy behavior was postponed for many Americans during the pandemic. Jim’s membership has been interrupted, social involvement has become more difficult, and many Americans, from healthy eating to their favorite comfort foods, takeaway meals, and frequent snacks while working remotely. I replaced it with. A recently published study found that participants gained an average of nearly 1.5 pounds per month over the past year.

Through the US POINTER study, the Alzheimer’s Association is investigating the role of dietary and other lifestyle interventions in protecting cognitive function. Many experts now agree that the following healthy lifestyle habits, preferably in combination, can improve brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Exercise Regularly — Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity can improve memory and thinking.

Maintain a Heart-friendly Diet — Follow a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet schedule to ensure a balanced diet. Some evidence suggests that a healthy diet is associated with cognitive ability. The Mediterranean and DASH diets improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Get proper sleep — Maintaining a regular sleep pattern helps with physical and psychological health and helps remove waste products from the brain. Adults should sleep at least 7 hours each night and strive to maintain regular bedtime.

Stay socially and mentally active — Stay connected with friends and family, as meaningful social involvement can support cognitive health. Inspire yourself with daunting activities such as completing jigsaw puzzles and playing strategy games. Or learn a new language or instrument and take on more challenges.

Return to normal at your own pace

Many Americans are anxious to return to normal life after a pandemic, but some are anxious. In fact, a recent study found that nearly half (49%) of adults were worried about returning to face-to-face interaction when the pandemic ended. For those who are worried, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends taking a small step. It may also be important to set boundaries and communicate your tastes to others in the social circle.

Help others

There is evidence to suggest that helping others during a pandemic not only makes you feel better, but can also be good for you. Studies have shown that helping people in crisis can be an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. A study published during a pandemic found that adults over the age of 50 volunteering for about two hours a week significantly reduced their risk of death, increased their level of physical activity, and improved their well-being. understood. Volunteer in the community, do errands to seniors at home, deliver meals, and be held on June 20th to help others and yourself throughout June and throughout the year. Donate for whatever purpose you like, such as helping participants in the longest day event of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Insertion / removal

Technology dominates our daily lives like never before during a pandemic. Technology has maintained our connection through COVID-19, but has caused fatigue for many Americans. Experts warn that overstimulation from phones, computers, social media sources, and news reports can further increase the already heightened level of anxiety. To avoid technology overloads, experts recommend setting screen time limits, carrying your cell phone everywhere, and avoid disconnecting from your digital device at bedtime.

Control your stress before it gets dominated by it

Stress, in small amounts, teaches the brain how to react to the unexpected, inconvenient and unpleasant reality of everyday life in a healthy way. However, prolonged or repeated stress can cause fatigue and damage to the brain, leading to serious health problems such as depression, anxiety disorders, memory loss, and increased risk of dementia. Caregivers with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are reportedly particularly vulnerable to physical and emotional stress. The Alzheimer’s Association provides tips for managing caregiver stress. Returning to your favorite activities you missed during meditation, exercise, listening to music, or a pandemic is just one part of managing stress. Do the best for you.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was an overwhelming time for all of us,” James said. “It’s important for people to know that there are steps we can take to reduce the stress and anxiety we may be feeling. It’s easy to take brain health for granted, but now it’s this. It is advisable to prioritize brain health above all else. “

Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association and representatives from more than 40 countries are collaborating to study the short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain and nervous system of people of different ages and different genetic backgrounds. I will.