Children’s MIS: What You Need to Know About Covid-19-Related “Complications”





The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is calling on the state to be aware of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). Coronavirus-Identify linked syndromes and secondary and tertiary medical institutions with the expertise and equipment to address them. The government has indicated that it could soon be: Reported disease Consider that cases of children have been reported in the last two weeks. What is a child’s MIS? MIS-C is considered a serious condition, a “complication” that appears to be associated with the 2019 coronavirus infection ()COVID-19). Most children infected with the virus have only mild illness. According to MayoClinic, in children with MIS-C, some organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin, and eyes, become severely inflamed. Signs and symptoms depend on which part of the body is affected. What is the affected age group? At this time, there is no clear data showing that children of a particular age group are affected. What is the cause? Studies conducted in France and New York, USA, suggest that a genetic predisposition is a possible cause, Dr. Griani said. indianexpress.com“But it’s not clear because of the lack of data,” he added. Why is it a concern? The condition usually begins with fever 2 to 6 weeks after an active covid infection, said Dr. Krishan Chug, director and HOD of the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, General Pediatrics and Pediatrics. “By this time, the child was RT-PCR negative. However, such a child’s immune system responds chaotically. All systems in the body can be affected, but in the heart. Engagement is the most dangerous. This is behind the second wave, which has infected a large number of children (including adults), but now it has dropped significantly and adults in the community feel “relieved”. “But they need to be vigilant about their children, as only a small percentage of infected children can develop this serious form of new coronavirus infection called MIS-C.” He warned. The most “warning aspect” is that it develops more than two weeks after a COVID-19 infection, making it difficult to diagnose, Dr. Griani said. Diagnosis If diagnosed early, the syndrome is treated in the hospital with very good results, Dr. Chu said. “But that diagnosis requires a high level of suspicion of the treating physician and confirmation by some laboratory tests. The problem with the diagnosis is that the fever of this syndrome is malaria, dengue, viral infection, intestinal typhoid, It is exacerbated by the fact that it overlaps with the fever of common summer illnesses such as Kawasaki’s disease, so it is advisable to have a clinical examination as early as the second day of fever, “he said. Told. processing Dr. Griani pointed out that treating doctors administer steroids to reduce inflammation. Follow us on Twitter for more lifestyle news. Lifestyle | Facebook:: IE lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

