Studies suggest that coronavirus lockdown has led to more screen exposure and sleep problems





Studies done during the Italian era Coronavirus Lockdown last spring was due to increased screen time sleep Symptoms of disability and exacerbated insomnia. Researchers at L’Aquila University publish research results in journal sleep On May 26, we quoted the results of 2,123 Italians who responded to web surveys in the third and seventh weeks of lockdown in late March and late April, respectively. Most of the participants were women, about 60% were between the ages of 18 and 30. The study evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms based on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and Insomnia Severity Index. “Overuse of electronics in the hours before bedtime was a habit deeply rooted in our society, even before the pandemic emergency, especially among young people,” said Dr. Federico Sulfi. In a release posted on Ph.D., the student and lead author of this paper said: EurekAlert.org On thursday. “In our opinion, the current social distance has fueled the fire.” Sleep deprivation, burnout may increase the risk of coronavirus, research claims Just over one-third of respondents reported increased use of electronic devices within two hours of falling asleep, while 58% reported no change and 7% spent less time on the device. People who spend more time on their devices before falling asleep have shown “poor sleep quality, worsening symptoms of insomnia, shorter sleep times, and longer sleep onset latency,” the study said. Says. Researchers noted a consistently high prevalence of sleep deprivation and moderate to severe insomnia, and the group reported increased pre-sleep screen time. Additional findings suggested that the group shifted to a slower sleep cycle, or later bedtime and morning. In contrast, less common, people with reduced screen exposure improved sleep quality, had a faster sleep cycle, and had fewer problems associated with insomnia. This result was supported by researchers adjusting for underlying issues such as age, gender, genetic factors, sleep preferences, depression, stress, and anxiety. Click here for full coronavirus compensation The authors of the study state that adequate sleep is important in managing stress, protecting mental health, regulating mood, handling emotions, and supporting the immune system. “Increased screen time and the effects of sleep on health can adversely affect mental health during the current pandemic and increase symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress,” the author writes. .. Based on the findings, researchers say the government should develop policies that shed light on healthy sleep practices during a pandemic and warn against displaying long screens at night. It was. “Encourage the use of glass that blocks blue light at night and the application of a blue wavelength light filter to the electronic screen (night shift setting) to mitigate the well-known harmful consequences of exposure to bright light. Must be done, “the author writes. In addition, psychophysiological and emotionally exciting screen-based activities such as computer work, surfing the Internet, playing video games, and media abuse should be avoided before falling asleep.

