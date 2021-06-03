Bust of baby with COVID: Survey results show that weekly pregnancies decreased by 14% after home waiting order

When the majority of the United States entered the market Blockade Birth rates dropped dramatically over a year ago, according to a new study.

University researchers Michigan The state’s home order reduced pregnancy rates by 14%.

Using electronic hospital records to look at how pregnancy numbers changed weekly, the team found a sharp decline compared to the last three years.

COVID caused unemployment and general financial instability, and many women changed their childbirth plans and chose to delay or reduce their children.

However, researchers predict that pregnancy will surge in the summer of 2021.

Pregnancy treated at the University of Michigan hospital decreased after a state-mandated home order was issued. Here, it is indicated by an orange dashed line.The blue dashed line indicates when the home order was lifted in June.

The fertility rate of hospitals in Michigan remained constant from 2017 to 2020 until the COVID epidemic.

With the closure of the United States in March 2020, scientists were uncertain how home orders would affect fertility.

On the other hand, mass dismissals and economic instability meant that many families who wanted children needed to postpone their plans.

On the other hand, some experts speculate that couples who stay home will have children just because they have no other entertainment.

New data suggest that the former theory has won. Baby bust, Not a baby boom.

Approximately nine months after the lockdown began in January and February 2021, births fell by 10% year-on-year.

New study from the University of Michigan academic hospital-announced Thursday JAMA network open –Add evidence to this trend.

Researchers at the University of Michigan surveyed hospital fertility rates back to 2017 and modeled them for the fall of 2021.

They used hospital records that recorded the patient’s first prenatal visit and ultrasound to indicate the onset of pregnancy.

Home orders in Michigan began on March 15, 2020. By the beginning of April, visits during pregnancy had plummeted.

With additional analysis, researchers found that this reduction was associated with a reduction in pregnancy, which simply delayed pregnant patients from going to hospital for fear of becoming infected with COVID. There is none.

The hospital’s pregnancy rate remained low until the end of the Michigan home order in June 2020.

Pregnancy rates rose until the summer of 2020, after which they declined again in the winter due to a surge in COVID throughout the United States.

These low fertility rates in the spring of 2020 led to the decline in fertility observed this winter.

Many women changed their birth plans when the COVID epidemic occurred.

Survey from Guttmacher Institute In the spring of 2020, more than 40% of women said they changed their plans for when to have children and how many children to have.

In this survey, about one-third of women said they would like to become pregnant or have children later.

This change in plan was more common among women who did not yet have children and who belonged to groups who were already experiencing health and social inequality.

More black and Hispanic women reported having children later or wanting fewer children compared to white women, 44% and 48% compared to 28%.

Queer women and low-income women were also more likely to report this change in preference.

The numbers in the new study are consistent with the 10% reduction in births seen nationwide about nine months after lockdown began.

These changes in attitude may also be associated with unemployment. This is more common in women during the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

Woman has Lost 5.4 million jobs One million more losses than men during the pandemic recession.

Black, Hispanic, and Asian women had higher unemployment rates than white women. Women with these identities were also more likely to lose friends and family with COVID.

Despite these social difficulties and changes in attitudes, fertility rates are likely to recover as the United States withdraws from the pandemic.

Through modeling, researchers at the University of Michigan predict that pregnancy rates will skyrocket in the summer of 2021, up to 15% higher than this spring.

This means that there may be more babies after COVID in the United States in early 2022.

Researchers note that childbirth has become the focus of recent government policies, such as the child tax credit included in the US relief program.

Such financial support can be a game changer for some women who decide to delay having children during COVID.