Distrust of the government, conspiracy theory, watching YouTube

According to new publications at the University of Oxford and the University of Southampton, people seeking information from social media, especially YouTube, are less willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Survey results. Professor Melinda Mills of Oxford University and Professor Will Jennings of the University of Southampton and their research team turned out to be unregulated Social media Sources raise certain issues that contribute to the hesitation of vaccines.The article warns: Social media users Customized recommendations based on an individual’s “viewing history” emphasize individual concerns and rarely provide alternatives or expert opinion. Professor Mills said: Social media platform This is because users receive content suggestions that are in line with their fears, look at their history, and drive them into deeper rabbit holes. Information is often presented by non-experts, and fact-finding is limited, making it difficult to assess accuracy and balance information. “ The newspaper warns that “people who get information from relatively unregulated social media sources such as YouTube and provide recommendations tailored to their viewing history are less likely to be vaccinated.” Researchers are calling on governments, health authorities, and social media companies to take action, seeking more information to fill the “knowledge gap.” This study also shows that trust is key. Professor Jennings said: Data collected from a survey of 1476 adults and five focus groups in the United Kingdom when the first vaccine was deployed in the United Kingdom in December 2020 showed a low risk of individual recognition by COVID-19. That Vaccine hesitantSelf-satisfaction also arose from the misconception that “herd immunity” was achieved and that only vulnerable people needed vaccination. The skepticism about COVID-19 and vaccines resulted in unequal deaths in certain population groups. Was a form of population control, associated with the belief that herd immunity was achieved and that the virus was artificial or not as deadly as reported. “We often lacked knowledge in understanding risk. Some have conspiracy theories, but many are fragmented, dynamic and confused,” said Mills. I was trying to understand the information and often visited social media for clarity. “ According to publications, more than 80% of Europeans and more than 70% of Americans use the Internet as a source of health information, increasing their use of the Internet and increasing their reliance on social media. media Sources such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok have changed the status of information gathering. YouTube, a video-sharing platform with a high percentage of negative claims, was particularly associated with hesitation. The publication states: “YouTube users are very unwilling to vaccinate and have a 45% chance of vaccinating … vaccine Use with a focus on autism, undisclosed risks, side effects, and mercury in vaccines. “ According to the team, action is essential: “Government needs to establish a compelling web presence to fill the knowledge gap … The site is unregulated and does not act as a’publisher’. Hmm. [should be] Forced to present a balanced presentation information, Misinformation and conspiracy theories are rapidly becoming “viral”. ” Need to criminalize those who disseminate false information about vaccines? For more information:

Lack of trust, conspiracy beliefs, and the use of social media predict hesitation in the COVID-19 vaccine.vaccine, 2021, doi.org/10.3390/vaccines9659593

Oxford University





