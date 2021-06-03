AI-created cancer treatment plans reduce the amount of time patients have had to receive radiation therapy

Cancer treatment plans generated by artificial intelligence (AI) can dramatically reduce the amount of time patients receive radiation.

Researcher Princess Margaret Cancer Center, Toronto, Ontario, CanadaWe compared radiation therapy created by machine learning (ML) with radiation therapy created by a human doctor.

They found that AI treatment reduced patients’ time to receive painful radiation therapy by 60% compared to their doctor’s treatment plan.

In addition, an independent committee found that nearly 90% of all therapies produced by ML in this study were clinically suitable for use, and over 70% were actually preferred by physicians. I found that.

The study found that doctors were hesitant to use AI ML-generated treatments, even though they were effective.

AI and machine-generated cancer sugar cane treatments are faster and more effective than human-developed treatments.

“We have shown that AI is superior to human judgment in curative radiation therapy. In fact, it’s amazing how well it works,” said the University of Toronto Medical School. Dr. Chris McIntosh, Chief of Medical Imaging and AI in the Image Integration Department, said.

“The main finding is what happens when we actually deploy it in a clinical environment compared to what is simulated.”

The study, published Thursday in Nature Medicine, was conducted by presenting doctors with different radiation treatment options for specific cancer cases.

One option was generated by AI using ML technology and the other option was curated by another doctor.

The AI-generated treatment was faster, with the patient spending 47 hours on radiation, while the human process took 118 hours. This is a 60% reduction.

Overall, 89% of AI treatments were considered suitable for use, and 72% were preferred over the physician’s plan.

Physicians often chose AI-generated treatments, but many doctors still find human guides safer than mechanical treatments when placed in a real-world clinical environment. He states that he trusts human curated treatments.

Machine-generated therapies may be better, but doctors use human-generated therapies because many still have some hesitation because they have to rely on advanced techniques. The chances are still high.

“Putting the treatments generated by ML into the hands of those who trust to make the patient’s actual clinical decisions can reduce their preference for ML.” Associate Professor, University of Toronto Dr. Tom Purdie said:

“There can be a disconnect between what is happening in a laboratory-like environment and what is happening in a clinical environment.”

“If doctors feel that their care is at stake, even if ML treatment is thoroughly evaluated and validated, it can influence their judgment.”

Physicians who have chosen treatment in the theoretical realm are more likely to choose AI-generated treatment because the patient is already being treated.

Physicians who choose to treat patients in the real world are much more likely to choose human-created treatments because the treatments they choose are actually used by real-life humans.

This difference stems from the natural trust doctors have in their colleagues and the potential fear that AI will not work as intended.

The researchers who led the study believe the results are promising, but because they can be faster and more effective in convincing doctors to use AI-generated therapies. More work needs to be done.

Artificial intelligence is already playing a major role in cancer progression Treated..

Programs that use AI have already been used to develop drugs and recommend drugs to patients because they can determine how effective drugs are for a particular cancer.

The program can also be used to guide physicians’ treatment decisions as it can identify areas of interest and determine the most effective treatment options available.

Researchers at Princess Margaret hope that their research will make AI-generated therapies even more common over time.