How to access Healthvana and other COVID-19 vaccination records





Don’t worry if you put your COVID-19 vaccination card in the washing machine. You can still access the record. Up Half of Californians Being vaccinated, at least partially, means that millions of small, fragile papers are floating around. What if I lose it? If you are vaccinated in LA County, there are two ways to access your records. Health bana Health banaAn online medical data resource, affiliated with Los Angeles County. Public Health Service It provides a digitized version of the COVID-19 vaccine record, accessible from any device connected to the internet and available anywhere. IPhone users can download records to Apple Wallet. If you are vaccinated in Los Angeles County, you will need to be contacted by Healthvana by text or email. (To reassure users who are worried about fraud Public Health Service website There are details about what the message should say. ) The platform collects data from hundreds of vaccination facilities throughout the county, so it can take weeks for Healthbana to contact you after vaccination, CEO Ramin Bustani said. Told. Said. If you don’t want to wait, you can contact Healthvana directly to get the data within a few days. Please note that it is not a “vaccine passport”. This is a concept that has been the subject of much debate over the past few months. Healthvana records are yours only. The digital record contains only the date and place of vaccination and does not include personal information such as date of birth. That is, it is not considered a valid legal ID. California Immunity Registry is California Immunity RegistryA state-owned program that gives anyone vaccinated in California digital access to their vaccination records. Data will be available through CAIR 2-3 weeks after the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. One time only Fill out the request form, It may take an additional 14 days for records to become available. There is no option to replace the original card, but CAIR can provide a new physical copy of the record. Even if you have a digital version, it is advisable to keep your physical vaccination card safe. Office supply stores offer a free laminating service, but experts do not recommend it. If you want to keep your card safe, put it in a plastic holder, such as an ID card sleeve, instead. You can take the digital version with you wherever you go, but it’s a good idea to keep a physical copy at home. Keep your card in a safe place at home, just as you wouldn’t carry your birth certificate with you everywhere. For more information on how to digitally access COVID-19 vaccination records, LA County Public Health Website, Health bana Or California Immunity Registry..

