Are the eggs healthy? Is it safe to eat raw eggs?

Are brown eggs healthier than white eggs? Are raw eggs safe to eat? This National Egg Day breaks the myth by answering frequently asked questions about egg health.

National Egg Day, Approved June 3rd, It reportedly dates back to the 1920s. When a new highway was built to transport poultry and eggs in the town of Winlock, Washington. In 1918, California launched National Egg Day in August. The date was later changed to June 3rd. Today, some companies see this day as an opportunity to start trading.

Before you say “fried egg”, an expert told you about the benefits, dangers, myths, and dietary recommendations of eggs.

Potential benefits of eating eggs

Eggs are nutritious foods and are nutritious per calorie. These well-known nutrients include iron, phosphorus, potassium and iodine. According to the USDA announcement FoodData Central, One large egg is about 72 calories and contains 6 grams of protein.

Eggs also contain a lesser-known nutrient called choline. Colin is essential for proper functioning of the brain and nervous system, especially for infants’ brain development.according to 2017 peer-reviewed study Researchers published in Nutrients found participants from the 2009-2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination dataset and from foods based on data from pregnant women in the 2005-2014 dataset. I checked the intake of choline. They concluded that “it is very difficult to achieve the AL (appropriate level) of choline without eating eggs or dietary supplements.”

Eggs contain various vitamins. Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E. Andrew Odegard, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine, should consider where in the world and how to lay eggs when considering the potential benefits of eggs. He said there are many other factors. They are produced.

“They can be a good source of basic nutrients,” Odegaard said.

Danger of eating eggs

Odegaard said the potential danger of eating eggs depends on the person’s overall diet.

“High in super-processed foods, sugar, red meat, and processed meats,” “typical American diet,” and eating eggs on top of fine grains is unhealthy, Odegor said.

This type of protein-rich diet can cause side effects. According to a 2014 research published in Cell metabolism, Researchers have found that high protein intake is associated with increased overall mortality in cancer, diabetes, and people under the age of 65. They also found that plant-derived proteins were of animal origin. We also found that it was associated with lower mortality than protein.

Experts have discovered that Moderate egg consumptionOne egg per day has nothing to do with the overall risk of cardiovascular disease and is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease in the Asian population.

Many people are afraid that eating too much 9 or 10 eggs a day or week will increase cholesterol levels and, as a result, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. There is no clear study to support this claim, Mayo Clinic He says there are factors to consider, such as diet.

Experts suggest keeping dietary cholesterol intake below 300 milligrams per day. One large egg contains about 186 mg of cholesterol, all of which is contained in the yolk. Mayo Clinic..

People who are concerned about their medical condition or diet should consult with their doctor to discuss what is best for them.

“For example, adults with kidney disease may be instructed by their doctor to limit their protein intake. That is, you should be aware of all protein foods. Eggs are one of many sources. “The registered Colleen Sidedeck USDA National Agricultural Library Nutrition.gov nutritionist and technical information expert said:

Egg facts and myths

Brown eggs are less healthy than eggs.

There is no nutritional difference between brown eggs, white eggs, or eggs of any color. However, Sidedeck said that eggs may have different vitamin and mineral content depending on what the chicken eats.

“For example, some eggs contain more or less vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids than others,” says Sidedeck.

Study from Penn State University of Agricultural Sciences Shows that it contains twice as much vitamin E, vitamin A, and omega 3 fatty acids as grazing chicken eggs compared to commercial chicken eggs.

Are raw eggs not good for you?

Is USDA Bacteria can be outside the shell, and after spawning, eggs can become infected with gut microbiota fecal contamination through the holes in the shell. Eating raw or uncooked eggs is recommended for everyone.

Raw eggs are used in a variety of alcoholic beverages, including cocktails. However, the idea that alcohol can kill all the bacteria in a raw egg instantly is not true.

Is the egg float test real?

Okay. Egg float tests have been used by people for decades to test the freshness of eggs. It is a test to put cold water in a cup, drop an egg in it, and check whether it is floating on the water or on the surface of the water. If it is submerged in water, it is a raw egg, and if it is floating, it is not raw.

by Happy chicken co-op, Publications for chicken breeders, tests are very accurate. Fresh eggs do not have much buoyancy due to the small air cells. As eggs grow older, air cells grow larger and become easier to float.

Are old eggs easy to peel when boiled hard?

Okay. According to Harold McGee About food and cookingFresh egg whites have relatively low pH levels, and when boiled in water, the egg whites bind more strongly to the inner shell membrane than to themselves. However, placing the eggs in the refrigerator raises the pH level of the egg whites, making it easier to peel hard-boiled eggs.

How to Incorporate Eggs into a Healthy Diet

Eggs can be incorporated into a healthy diet. Protein foodAccording to Sidedeck, protein foods make up a quarter of a healthy plate and, when combined with fruits, vegetables, grains and dairy products, provide all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.

“Eggs have a soft texture that makes them suitable for toddlers and people who are not good at chewing,” says Sidedeck.

Eggs need to be balanced with other protein sources such as lean meats and poultry as part of an overall dietary pattern that encourages vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Margaret Slavin, a professor of nutrition at George Mason University, says the diet should aim to minimize sugar, solid fat, sodium, and processed food intake.