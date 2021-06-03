Pfizer’s new coronavirus infection may be associated with rare heart disease-five symptoms need to be noted

One study found that there were “potential links” after receiving the second dose. Pfizer vaccine A man suffering from myocarditis.
Health officials are further investigating whether myocarditis can be caused by a moderna jab. Coronavirus, Because it uses the same technology.
Myocarditis is a heart condition that affects young men between the ages of 16 and 30.
In Israel, between December 2020 and May 2021, 275 cases of myocarditis were reported through 5 million vaccinated individuals.
It has not been proven whether myocarditis is caused by vaccination, but statistics show that the chances of getting heart disease, if any, are very rare, around 55 in 1 million.
After recognizing the Israeli case, Pfizer confirmed in a statement that no “causal relationship” had been established between the vaccine and myocarditis, according to Reuters.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was “aware” that myocarditis would develop after vaccination.
“At this time, there are no signs that these cases were due to vaccination,” he added.
Further on concerns about the link between vaccines and myocarditis, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) said in April: UK from vaccinations distributed.
However, US officials are said to be investigating the link between youth Moderna and Pfizer jabs and myocarditis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that cases occur in young men over the age of 16.
Nevertheless, it is still very unlikely that you will suffer from myocarditis, and the CDC is still the best way to protect yourself from the new coronavirus, so we recommend people to get the new coronavirus vaccine.
The CDC advisory group is calling for further investigation into the side effects of vaccines such as Pfizer and Modana. These are mRNA vaccines, and although this technology has existed for many years, it is the first to be used in humans.
What is myocarditis?
Myocarditis is a condition of the heart that is an inflammation of the heart muscle called the heart muscle.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Myocarditis can affect the heart muscle and the electrical system of the heart, reduce the pumping function of the heart, speed up the rhythm of the heartbeat (arrhythmia), and cause abnormal conditions. “
In some cases, the condition of the heart can be severe, but the cases found in Pfizer’s jabs appear to be mild.
Approximately 95% of cases experienced mild heart disease and were hospitalized for treatment within 4 days.
Some cases of myocarditis may improve spontaneously without the need for treatment.
The Mayo Clinic said: “In mild cases, competitive sports should be avoided for at least 3-6 months. Rest and medication may be sufficient to help the body fight off the infection that causes myocarditis.”
It is most common in young men between the ages of 16 and 30, especially men under the age of 20.
There are five important symptoms caused by myocarditis.
Chest pain
Rapid or abnormal heartbeat rhythm (arrhythmia)
Shortness of breath, at rest or during physical activity
Fluid retention due to swelling of legs, ankles and feet
Malaise
Other symptoms include symptoms of viral infections such as headache, body pain, joint pain, fever, sore throat, and diarrhea.
Talk to your doctor or your doctor if you experience any of these symptoms of myocarditis, especially if you experience chest pain or shortness of breath.
The vaccine is still being distributed and people are urged to take the Covid vaccine if they qualify, as there is no direct confirmation that Pfizer’s jab is the leading cause of myocarditis.
