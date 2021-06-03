Will Pandemics Create a Summer Baby Boom? –Consumer Health News





Thursday, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) –Get ready for the baby boom in the United States. It’s possible anyway, according to new predictions suggesting that the declines in pregnancy and fertility seen in the early stages of the coronavirus infection pandemic are about to reverse. “We expect a dramatic recovery soon,” said Dr. Molly Stout, lead author of the study. She is the Dean of Maternal and Fetal Medicine at the Michigan Medical von Voitlander Women’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. “There are already signs of a surge in babies in the summer,” Stout added. Using a modeling system based on Michigan medical data, her team found that the number of pregnancies increased from 4,100 in 2017 to 4,620 in 2020. However, between November 2020 and spring 2021, they decreased by about 14%. Researchers attribute it to the decline in pandemic-related lockdown-related concepts that began in March 2020. Modeling systems now suggest that in the summer and fall of 2021, there will be 10% to 15% more births than would normally be expected. JAMA network open.. Earlier media reports suggested a pandemic-related baby boom, but Stout pointed out that they were mostly speculative and not data-based. “What we have shown here is that through modeling pregnancy within the healthcare system, we can predict fertility rates that are associated with major social changes,” she said in a Michigan Medicine news release. Stated. Stout pointed out that major social changes appear to affect reproductive choices, population growth, and fertility. She cited the 1918 influenza pandemic, the 1929 Great Depression, and the 2008 recession as examples. “Usually we only see the impact by modeling fertility and mortality when changes are occurring,” Stout said. “This methodology allows us to accurately predict the expected fertility rate before the actual change.” Predicting future birth trends may help the healthcare system make better plans for labor and delivery needs, she said. Experts suggest that the decline in pregnancy after a pandemic-related lockdown in March 2020 may be due to several factors. Among them are economic uncertainties. Lack of childcare or other support systems. Impact on working women. Postponement of reproductive and fertility treatment. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. COVID-19 and pregnancy.. Source: Michigan Medicine, News Release, June 3, 2021

