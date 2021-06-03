The incidence of HIV has declined by 73% since the 1980s, but racial and ethnic disparities still remain.







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Helio The annual incidence of HIV in the United States decreased by 73% from its peak of 130,400 in 1984 and 1985 to reach 34,800 in 2019. MMWR.. However, the rate of infection between blacks and Hispanic / Latinos has increased since 1981. MMWR40th Anniversary The report Is Saturday. Source: Bosh KA, et al. MMWR Morbid Mortal Wkly representative. 2021; doi: 10.15585 / mmwr.mm7022a1.

“To end the HIV epidemic, we need to address health inequalities,” said a CDC epidemiologist. Dr. Karin Bosch, Said a colleague in a new report. “Fair implementation of preventive tools for early diagnosis of HIV infection and rapid treatment of HIV-infected persons Achieve virus suppressionAnd connecting people to preventative services to reduce new infections will accelerate the reduction of HIV infections. “ Bosh and colleagues compared data reported to the National HIV Surveillance System from three eras to estimate the annual HIV incidence in people over the age of 13. They examined data from 1981 to 2019 and compared birth gender, race, ethnicity, transmission route, peak transmission, and final year of the study period for HIV prevalence. In addition to the overall decline, Bosch et al. Pointed out that women were more prevalent in 2019 (18%) than in 1981 (8%) or 1984-1985 (12%). did. The rate of infection among Caucasians decreased from 56% in 1981 to 25% in 2019. In contrast, the incidence of HIV in blacks was higher than that seen in whites in 1988 and was higher than any other ethnic group or race until 2019. In addition, Latino / Hispanic people accounted for 16% of 1981 infections, 14% of 1984-1985 infections, and 29% of 2019 infections. According to Bosch and his colleagues, the introduction of the syringe service program has resulted in the largest reduction in HIV incidence since 1981 among those who inject drugs. The incidence of this population decreased by 93% from its peak in 2019 between 1988 and 1990, but has not increased at all in the last decade. UN General Assembly holds high-level meeting next week Discuss ending HIV / AIDS as a global public health threat by 2030. Federal plan to eradicate HIV by 2030The focus is on increasing the use of PrEP and leveraging public funds to increase the level of domestic virus control. “Preventive tools available today, such as HIV testing, rapid and sustained treatment, Pre-exposure prevention, Comprehensive syringe service programs, and new technologies such as long-acting antiretroviral drugs under development, self-testing, and telemedicine offer opportunities to significantly reduce new HIV infections, “the author writes. I have. “Continuous priorities should include maximizing important partnerships, implementing treatment and prevention services on a large scale, and focusing on closing inequality.”

