More than 6,000 COVID vaccinations in the Waterloo region for the second consecutive day
Waterloo region COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The Vaccine Distribution Task Force reported that there are currently 335,882 vaccinations in the area. This is 6,450 times more than reported a day ago.
Wednesday was the second consecutive day that more than 6,000 people in the Waterloo region received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ontario residents who received AstraZeneca injections can now choose a different brand for the second dose
The dose given on Tuesday was actually 6,365, and the rest were not given the day before. This is the third highest total day after Tuesday (6.474) and May 21, when 7,500 vaccinations were given.
The Task Force reports that 65.01% of adults in the Waterloo region receive the COVID-19 vaccine and 52.37% of all populations receive jabs.
23,006 people in the Waterloo region are currently vaccinated twice, an increase of 903 times from the previous day.
On the other side of the scale, Waterloo Public Health reported another 44 positive tests for coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the area to 16,070.
This reduced the average number of new infections over a 7-day period to 39.1, falling below 40 for the first time since March 26.
In addition, an additional 40 people were released from the virus and the number of cases resolved increased to 15,492.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported for the third consecutive day in June, bringing the region to 256 deaths.
US shares 25 million COVID-19 vaccine surpluses with the world
These numbers have slightly increased the number of active cases to now 312.
Topic story
Currently, as a result of COVID-19, there are 18 patients in the community hospital, including 9 who are receiving intensive care.
In the Waterloo region, there have been five active COVID-19 outbreaks after one was declared in a warehouse that tested positive for 30 people, which began on April 19.
Ontario reports 870 new COVID-19 cases, with less than 1,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day.
Elsewhere, Ontario reports 870 new cases. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases on Thursday is declining, falling below 1,000 for the fourth straight day. The total number of states is currently 533,761.
733 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, 699 on Tuesday and 916 on Monday.
According to thursday report225 were recorded in Toronto, 167 in the Peel region, 55 in Niagara, 49 in the Porcupine Health Unit, 45 in Hamilton, 44 in the Durham region and 43 in Ottawa.
The York region is usually the region with the highest number of cases in the state, with only 28 new cases recorded.
All other local public health units reported less than 40 new cases in state reports.
With an additional 10 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 8,801.
