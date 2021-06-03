Young adults with schizophrenia face the highest risk of suicide, the study says





Researchers say suicide prevention efforts in schizophrenic patients need to focus on young adults after a large study reveals an increased risk of suicide in groups aged 18-34 Yes. Findings from Columbia University and Rutgers Published in JAMA Psychiatry Last week, we extracted from Medicare coverage data for 670,000 schizophrenia patients from 2007 to 2016 and analyzed the data from 2020 to 2021.by Mayo Clinic, “Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. [and] Hallucinations, delusions, and extremely chaotic thoughts and actions can interfere with daily activities and cause disability. “ In the current study, researchers found that adults with schizophrenia had an overall 4.5-fold higher suicide rate than the general population. However, the suicide rate declined as patients grew older. Schizophrenia patients aged 18-34 years had the highest risk of suicide per 100,000 man-years at 141.95, and schizophrenia patients aged 65 years and older had the lowest risk of 24.01. Studies show that young adults with schizophrenia faced a higher risk of suicide when combined with substance abuse, self-harm, or attempted suicide. “When a person with schizophrenia begins to think about suicide, it can be attempted with little warning,” said Mark Olfson, lead author and professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, Elizabeth K. Dollard. .. statement“Often, schizophrenic suicidal behavior is caused by a psychotic process. This aspect can be difficult to predict and prevent.” “Knowing what age group and what personal characteristics are associated with increased risk can increase attention and support for the most vulnerable patients,” Olfson added. .. The figure which shows the influence of schizophrenia on the brain. According to Columbia University, the background to the reduced risk of suicide with age is still unclear. “Young people with schizophrenia are more likely to experience suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, substance use disorders, inpatient mental health admissions, and emergency outpatients,” the release said, citing Orfson’s words. “These characteristics may help explain why young adults with schizophrenia are at increased risk of dying from suicide.” The suicide rate of older men with schizophrenia has fallen to about the same level as the elderly in the general population, the researchers say. However, there may be a so-called “healthy survivorship” bias, and those at highest risk of suicide or other health problems may die young. “Schizophrenia sits in the middle of the diagnosis associated with increased suicide and ranks below mood disorders such as major depression and bipolar disorder,” said the lead author in the release. It is quoted. Researchers focus on preventative efforts for young adults with schizophrenia and recommend improving care by increasing access to antipsychotics, clozapine, and the treatment of substance-related disorders. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

