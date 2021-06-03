Do I need to wear a mask indoors?Seven vaccinated experts share plans

Many in the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fully vaccinated In the United States mask, Others are still a little hesitant to give up the protective face cover.

Fully vaccinated people announced in May I didn’t have to wear a mask or keep a social distance In indoor settings, it is used in most areas, but companies are allowed to require customers to wear masks and follow other safety procedures.Have some Expressed concern Hesitate to go without a mask without knowing the vaccination status of strangers.

Today, we talked to seven infectious disease specialists about their thoughts on wearing masks indoors, especially in the following situations: grocery store And Restaurant, And what are the factors currently influencing their decisions?

Relation

1. Dr. Anne Liu, Infectious Disease Specialist at Stanford Health Care

Liu said she and her family are still “restricting indoor contact,” especially in situations where people may not be wearing masks.

“Our family is not completely vaccinated and we continue to take precautions,” Liu explained. “Our kids still have to wear masks, so we want to show them that we are together.”

Liu feels a little relaxed at outdoor events and indoor spaces where everyone is vaccinated, but she and her in public places where it is not possible to know who is vaccinated. Children said they would “wear the mask.”

2. Dr. Chris Baylor, Professor of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Beyrer said it was “very comfortable” to eat in a restaurant, indoors or outdoors, as long as he was sitting with fully vaccinated people. He said he was planning a vacation with a few vaccinated friends in June and hopes that indoor meals will be part of the plan.

“We go out for dinner after a hike. Think both indoors and outdoors and follow the guidelines for those restaurants,” he said. “We are a party of fully immunized people, as everyone I travel with is fully immune, and I think the waitperson will probably be masked.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Byler said he was “not ready” for a “crowded indoor place with people in a vaccinated state” that he did not know.

“I think socializing without a mask is too risky, given the fact that these variants of concern are out there,” Bailer said.

Relation

3. Dr. Edgar Sanchez, Infectious Disease Specialist at Orlando Health

With new guidance from the CDC, Sanchez said, “Wear a mask, especially in crowded spaces and in situations where you can’t stay away from yourself, despite the low risk of getting infected or spreading COVID-19. It ’s more comfortable to do. ” And another person.

“For example, if you’re in a position where you know everyone around you is vaccinated, like your family, it’s much more comfortable to remove the mask, but if you’re in a room full of strangers, Many will probably be a little worried about removing the mask if they have not been vaccinated, “Sanchez said.

4. Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, Professor of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases) and Health Research and Policy at Stanford Health Care

“Be careful to stay close” near open windows and doors for better ventilation, Maldonado sometimes dine in restaurants where the table is still far away, but it’s comfortable indoors. She said she had eaten several times. She is comfortable without wearing a mask when everyone is vaccinated, but there are still concerns about setting up with a large number of people.

“At least for the time being, we might consider wearing a mask (in an indoor group setting),” Maldonado said. “During the summer, I think I’ll have the opportunity to actually understand what I should do, but I think I always carry a mask with me just in case. I have to do it at work anyway. is. “

Maldonado said he would like to sit in the vaccine-provided section when attending large-scale events, especially experts, whether mutants and other concerns lead to an increase in cases. Waiting to confirm.

“I don’t know who isn’t vaccinated or who says’Oh, I don’t wear a mask,'” she said.

5. Dr. Aneesh Mehta, Associate Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases, Emory University School of Medicine, Chief of Infectious Disease Services, Emory University Hospital

Meta said the CDC’s guidance “reflects” the fact that vaccination protects both the vaccinated people and the communities in which they live.

“It’s very comfortable both indoors and outdoors without wearing a mask,” Meta said, but masks for him, especially when in “very crowded areas” with unvaccinated people. Said that he may wear. Not completely vaccinated yet.

Relation

6. Dr. Robert Hect, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Yale University

According to Hect, his “reasonable brain” says “you probably don’t need to wear a mask” indoors or in crowded situations, but for your own comfort you will.

“It’s also because I feel a little safer. I don’t think I’m taking a big risk by going to such a place,” he explained, but getting infected with the virus and spreading it to others. He said he was still cautious. Especially those who have weakened immunity and may not have a very strong immune response from the vaccine. “… I don’t want to expose”

Hecto also said that wearing a mask is a “small sacrifice”, especially indoors and in crowded environments.

“I think I should probably keep doing that. It’s cheap and may help someone else,” Hect said. “I think of others rather than taking care of myself.”

Relation

7. Dr. May Chu, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology, Colorado School of Public Health

Chu said he would continue to wear masks in some situations for now because he has a high-risk family and there is no way to check the vaccination status of strangers.

“I don’t know if other people are following precautions, and I don’t know the status of their vaccine,” Chu said.

She also said she might wear a mask in the future, especially during the winter, to avoid other respiratory viruses.

“In winter, I spend more time indoors, which increases my risk of getting the flu and other viruses. As you know, I wasn’t sick all winter. That was great.” Chu explained. “Distances, hand washing, masking, etc. also contribute to some of that. If you don’t have to get sick, you shouldn’t.”

Relation: