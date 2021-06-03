Frontline COVID-19 investigator replaces Dr. Angela Dunn as state epidemiologist in Utah





Dr. Leisha Nolen, who works for the CDC, was on the ground in Seattle when the first outbreak struck a long-term care facility. (Photo courtesy of Utah Health Department) Dr. Reisha Noren has been appointed as a state epidemiologist in Utah, following Dr. Angela Dunn, announced by the Utah Department of Health on June 3, 2021. , 2021.

The Utah Department of Health announced Thursday that a doctor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been appointed as a new state epidemiologist in Utah to help investigate one of the first COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. .. Dr. Angela Dan will be replaced by Dr. Reisha Noren, who will arrive on July 6th. Those who left the state institution in May Appointed Secretary-General of the Salt Lake County Health Department. According to a UDOH news release, Noren is currently working at the CDC’s Arctic Research Program in Anchorage, Alaska. This program deals with the health inequalities of Alaska Natives. UDOH, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Noren First responder on the ground in SeattleWe are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Elderly Housing with Care. During the pandemic, Noren has worked to help establish a “breakthrough” case, a national system for tracking people infected with COVID-19 after being vaccinated. She also helped assess the accuracy of rapid testing and worked with Alaska Native villages to find ways to protect those communities from the coronavirus. In a statement, Noren said that UDOH “has a very good reputation among public health professionals and is excited to work with this wonderful group of individuals to improve the health of Utah’s population. I will. “ Noren earned a medical degree and PhD from the University of Pennsylvania and completed pediatrics training at Boston Children’s Hospital. She has been involved in the investigation of several major illnesses, including working with West African agencies during the CDC’s response to the 2014 Ebola epidemic. Rich Saunders, Executive Director of UDOH, said in a statement: Her background and experience will enable her to integrate smoothly and quickly with pandemic response teams and a wider range of public health priorities and partners. “ Dan, who started a new job in Salt Lake County this week, said in a statement through UDOH, “I welcome Dr. Noren to Utah and provide our support to ensure her success. By doing so, I will speak on behalf of all local health authorities. Dan was nominated as a state epidemiologist in 2014. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dan has been perceived as: Respected advisers of the two governors, Recommends a science-based strategy to fight the coronavirus — including wearing a face mask and maintaining restrictions on business and public gatherings. Her advice is Protesters in her house And Criticism from lawmakers, but also Won her fans Who “I am [heart] There was a “Dr. Dunn” T-shirt and a garden sign proclaiming their support.

