Biden announces new vaccination incentives

Last updated: June 3, 2021.

Arnie Mandel and Robin Foster Health Day Reporter

Thursday, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News)-In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, President Joe Biden said Wednesday on many new private sector initiatives. Announced vaccination benefits.

“Despite all the progress we are making as a nation, if we are not vaccinated, we are at risk of getting serious illness, dying and spreading the disease to others, especially. Especially when Americans spend more time indoors indoors and crowded in the fall, Byden said in a speech announcing the temptation.

The government hopes that the partnership with a private sector will help achieve the goal of giving at least one injection to 70% of American adults by July 4.

Benefits include free food delivery, baseball tickets, Xbox, and cruise tickets, a year’s groceries, and the chance to win a free ticket. Washington post report.

While announcing incentives, the White House is a community that includes full coverage of local media, resources for universities, and recruitment of 1,000 black-owned hairdressers and hairdressers nationwide to participate in vaccination efforts. Launched several base outreach initiatives.

A more aggressive approach to vaccination of Americans is that just under 63% of American adults have been vaccinated at least once. Position However, demand is declining.

Biden said the latest vaccination efforts include door-to-door canvassing, telephone and text message banks to reach people in areas with low vaccination rates.

“Everyone in the country needs to work together to cross the goal line,” he said.

Vaccination rates vary widely nationwide. Some states give at least one dose to two-thirds of the population, while others receive just over one-third. Vaccination rates are low, especially in the conservative regions of the country. Position report.

“Vaccination is not a partisan act,” Biden said. “Science was done under the Democratic and Republican regimes. In fact, the first vaccine was approved under the Republican president.”

Private sector invitations include free cruises, tickets to the Super Bowl LVI, and CVS-sponsored sweepstakes to earn cash. DoorDash gift card. Free tickets to Major League Baseball games for those vaccinated at the stadium. Xboxes distributed by Microsoft through Boys and Girls Clubs in the affected areas. Free groceries from Kroger. And a sweepstakes run by United Airlines to win a one-year free flight. Anheuser-Busch also announced that it will offer free beverages when Biden reaches its target of 70%.

The White House has also announced that four of the largest childcare providers in the United States are now vaccinated or recovering from vaccines to all parents and caregivers to make their vaccines more accessible. Announced that it will provide free childcare services until July 4.

US plans to send millions of vaccines to countries in need

The United States will soon send millions of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, including Latin America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Still, it is not yet clear where these doses will go and when they will reach countries in desperate need.

At a media briefing in San Jose, Costa Rica, Blinken “will announce the process of distributing these vaccines within the next one to two weeks. Washington Position report.

President Joe Biden has promised to give 80 million doses to other countries by the end of June. However, no further details are provided, as many developing countries are far behind developed countries due to fierce global competition for vaccines.

In Costa Rica, 5 million countries have recently imposed national driving restrictions to reduce the burden on hospitals that are overloaded with COVID-19 patients. Blinken and Costa Rica President Alvarado Kesada were asked at a media briefing if Costa Rica would receive this summer’s dose. Position report.

“I’m looking forward to what the United States will announce about vaccines,” Kesada told reporters at the presidential residence in San Jose. “We want to be part of the country that receives it.”

In Washington, the distribution of vaccines to Latin America by China and Russia has been seen as part of strategic competition.

Beijing has shipped more than 165 million doses of vaccine to Latin America and the Caribbean. Some Latin American countries, such as El Salvador, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, are now heavily dependent on Chinese vaccines. Position Said.

Meanwhile, the United States is focusing on vaccination of its own people, distributing only 4 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Canada and Mexico, and needing vaccines for Covax, an international platform supported by the World Health Organization. Donating to the countries that Position report.

According to the newspaper, a pandemic of the new coronavirus has damaged the general image of China after China became the epicenter of the global epidemic, but due to the rapid distribution of vaccines, Despite some doubts about the effectiveness of the jab, the conversation changed.

On Tuesday, Blinken emphasized that the United States would not tie up vaccine donations. Position report.

“We focus on fairness,” he said. “We focus on science. We work with Covax to distribute vaccines without the political requirements of those who receive them.

As of Thursday, the number of cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 33.3 million and the number of deaths exceeded 595,800, according to Johns Hopkins University. By Thursday, more than 171.7 million cases had been reported worldwide, with approximately 3.7 million deaths from COVID-19.

