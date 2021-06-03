Residents over the age of 60 in Michigan can sign up for a free online class offered by MDHHS to improve their brain health.news





Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) collaborates with GetSetUp, a mission-led educational technology company dedicated to creating financial and learning opportunities for the elderly, for Alzheimer’s disease and brain awareness month And provide classes to improve brain health. .. This partnership provides Michigan residents over the age of 60 with free virtual learning and social participation opportunities. Choosing a healthy lifestyle may improve general health and protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association states that regular exercise may be a useful strategy to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Exercise can directly benefit brain cells by increasing blood flow and oxygen flow in the brain. Other studies show that maintaining strong social ties and being mentally active with age may reduce cognitive decline and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “Dementia-including the most common form of Alzheimer’s disease-is a new public health crisis,” he recently appointed Senior Deputy Director of the MDHHS Public Health Service, formerly Senior of the Aging and Health Service. Dr. Alexis Travis, Deputy Director, said. Adult service agency. “An estimated 190,000 Michigans over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease. The number is expected to increase to 220,000 by 2025. Brain health is an important factor in healthy aging. We are pleased to offer these and over 150 classes to older Michiganers for free on the GetSetUp platform. “ GetSetUp offers a variety of classes to help older people connect with others and stay healthy. Class Series: Take care of our hearts … Incorporate mental health!

Yoga for beginners

Move with line dance (hustle)

Mindful chair yoga

Works with QiGong

Ageless Grace: Body and Mind Exercise

Social hours and interest groups on a variety of topics, including social hours on brain fitness and unity of dementia caregivers “We designed GetSetUp’s online classes and events to provide the physical, mental and social activities that are essential to a healthy life, and work towards a day where everyone can grow older on the spot. “We are,” said Lawrence Kosick’s co-founder. GetSetUp. “And from June, we’re excited to offer more programming to support brain health and education for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Through our partnership with MDHHS, more than 80,000 people over the age of 60 Michigan is already benefiting. ”We are excited to expand our content in the areas of greatest need and support even more elderly people in Michigan. “ Michigans over the age of 60 can sign up for a GetSetUp session for free by visiting the following website: getsetup.io/michigan Use the code MICHIGANHEALTH or call 888-559-1614. For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, please contact the Alzheimer’s Association at: alz.org Or 800-272-3900.

..





