Chile restricts use of AstraZeneca after thrombosis





Chile became the latest country on Thursday to limit the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine associated with rare blood clots when a 31-year-old man develops thrombosis after vaccination. As further investigation and "preventive and proactive measures," the shot will only be given to people over the age of 45 in the future, the South American Ministry of Health said. No details have been given about the condition of the man who became ill after receiving the first injection of the vaccine. In Chile, 326,560 doses of AstraZeneca are given primarily to people over the age of 55 to limit the risk of blood clots reported in other countries. In addition to AstraZeneca, which ordered 6 million doses, we also use Pfizer / BioNTech shots and Coronavac from China in Chile. To date, the country has vaccinated at least once in 10.8 million of its 15.2 million target population, one of the highest in the world. The European Medicines Agency said in April that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine increase with age and outweigh the risks of adults. But after hundreds of cases blood In the event of a blood clot, some countries have stopped or stopped using jabs altogether or limited to the elderly. Blood clots are listed as a side effect of Johnson & Johnson. vaccine, Uses the same adenoviral vector technology as AstraZeneca. France sticks to plans to vaccinate J & J vaccine over 55 years old

