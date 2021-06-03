First Case of Deadly “Black Fungus” Found in Covid Patients Outside India-World News

First case of deadly “black fungus” associated with Coronavirus The first subspecies identified in India was found abroad.

Health officials have reportedly recorded one case in Chile and Uruguay, raising concerns about the rapid spread of the infection.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, cases of fungal infections have been detected, but the frequency is increasing and the number of serious cases is increasing,” said the Chilean Infectious Diseases Society.

by TimesA patient infected with a fungus in Uruguay is 50 years old, who recovered from Covid-19 last week.

Thousands of patients have had their eyes removed in India, which suffers from a new coronavirus infection, due to an increasing number of cases of zygomycosis (also known as black mold).

Doctors are concerned about infection, but the high number of cases and deaths of coronavirus puts pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 8,800 patients are infected in India.

“In this battle, another new challenge for black mold has recently emerged,” Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

The main drug used to combat this condition is amphotericin B, which is currently in short supply in India. Doctors, who usually see 3-4 cases a year, see 5-6 cases a day.

It is feared that rare cases of infection may spread further after being recorded in other countries.







The main symptoms of mucorosis are darkening or discoloration of the nose, blurred vision or diplopia, chest pain, dyspnea, and cough. Cough blood.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mortality rate for this disease is 54%.

This can be life-threatening, especially for people with severely weakened immunity, such as diabetics, cancer patients, HIV and AIDS patients.

Public Health England officially launches new Indian coronavirus Dominant strain of virus In the UK after overtaking the Kent mutation.

According to weekly subspecies data from PHE, the number of Indian subspecies cases in the UK increased by 5,472 from last week to 12,431.

Experts now believe that the first “Delta” variant to emerge in India has overtaken the Kent strain, which began to rage in India at the end of last year, although there are some regional differences.

Early evidence suggests that this variant, officially known as VOC-21APR-02, may be at increased risk of hospitalization, PHE warns.

“It’s important that we all continue to pay as much attention as possible, as this variant is dominant throughout the UK,” said Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Department.

“The way to tackle the variant is to tackle the entire Covid-19 infection. Work from home as much as possible and always practice’hands, face, space, fresh air’.

“If you are qualified and have not been vaccinated yet, come to get vaccinated. Make sure you get the second vaccination. This will save your life.”