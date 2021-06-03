The White House embarks on a push to vaccinate hard-to-reach Americans

The White House is stepping up its vaccination promotion in the face of encouraging declines in COVID-19 cases, but with difficulty reaching the remaining unvaccinated accidental people.

President Biden Joe BidenCongratulations on the election of a new Israeli president as Biden and Netanyahu agree to be expelled Trump Department of Justice seizes New York Times reporter phone record “Blue’s Clues” hosts a virtual pride parade with the help of former “Drag Race” contestants More This week, from free beer to free child care, an incentive to reduce vaccinations one month after the July 4 deadline to at least partially vaccinate 70% of the country’s adult population. As announced many new partnerships.

According to the White House, Vice President Harris will travel the country to encourage vaccination, and the White House will focus on the South, where vaccination rates are generally low.

The move came at an optimistic moment for the United States, as the number of people infected and killed by the new coronavirus has plummeted, while about 40% of unvaccinated people in the United States are still at risk. ..

However, overall, the reported cases and deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. In the United States, an average of about 15,000 new cases are reported per day, a sharp decline from the January peak. Day.

“We’re definitely around the corner,” said Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University. “The current situation cannot be compared to a year ago.”

Still, she said she was concerned that “vaccination rates were falling off the edge of the cliff.”

According to Our World in Data statistics, the average number of shots in the United States is just over 1 million shots per day, well below the peak of over 3 million shots per day in April.

There are also significant differences in vaccination rates along the party lines between the Red and Blue States.

According to New York Times figures, 71% of the population in Vermont has at least one dose, which is only the lowest 34% compared to Mississippi.

Among adults over the age of 18, Biden said Wednesday that he expects 12 states to reach the 70% mark in at least one shot and reach even more goals this week.

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciUK warns of “fatal” false alarms that undermine global vaccination efforts The Hill’s Morning Report-Citizens’ Climate Lobby Announces-Biden and Capito meet today as deadlines approach Night medical care: WHO renames COVID-19 variant | Moderna applies for full vaccine approval | 1.1 million NY vaccine passports downloaded since launch MoreThe country’s top infectious disease expert told CNN on Thursday that the United States is currently vaccinated sufficiently high that it is unlikely that cases will increase again, but vaccination rates are low. He said he was worried about the area.

“As a country, you have been seen in the past, given the fact that about 50% of adults are fully vaccinated and about 62% of adults are vaccinated at least once. “Look at such a surge,” Forch said. “I’m concerned that vaccination levels are low and higher levels may continue to be seen towards the summer.” It’s a state. “

To address areas with low vaccination rates, Biden is looking at various incentives and initiatives.

The major childcare providers offer free childcare to those who get shots. Partnerships with black-owned hairdressers encourage vaccination at major meeting points in many communities. According to the White House, Anheuser-Busch will offer free beer once the country reaches the 70 percent threshold, and DoorDash will provide $ 2 million to local health centers to encourage vaccination. To do.

At the same time, the situation in the United States has improved enough that the White House is shifting its focus to helping other countries, many of which face far more serious outbreaks in the face of vaccine shortages.

The White House outlined plans to donate the first 25 million doses of the 80 million doses promised to other countries by the end of June on Thursday. Three-quarters of the first wave will be assigned to the World Health Organization-sponsored vaccine program COVAX, and the remaining one-quarter will be delivered directly to other countries.

In the United States, where the situation is much better, “I’m very optimistic,” said Preeti Malani, an infectious disease expert at the University of Michigan.

She said it was within reach to “have a big party” on July 4, as Biden envisioned.

“America is heading for a summer that is dramatically different from last summer. It’s a summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of gatherings and celebrations,” Biden said Wednesday.

The question remains as to whether vaccine-resistant mutants will develop, highlighting the need to reduce infections worldwide to reduce the likelihood of virus mutations.

Another question is how long the immunity of the vaccinated person will last and whether the fully vaccinated person will need booster injections in the future.

So far, there is encouraging news on both sides, Marani said, saying that there are no vaccine-resistant mutants yet. “Everything we are learning is duration. [of immunity] It may be longer than expected. “

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll released at the end of May found that as more people received injections, the percentage of adults who did not receive injections but wanted to do so “as soon as possible” dropped to 4%. It was. As a result, 13% said they couldn’t aim “absolutely” and there was little opposition, but 12% of the opposition groups said they “want to see what was going on.”

“At this point, there are few solid results, but there is a slow but steadily increasing vaccination rate through improved access, information, persuasion and incentives,” KFF Chairman Drew Altman said in a statement. Said.