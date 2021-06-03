Health
Modeling the impact of COVID on pregnancy and childbirth trends
More than a year before the pandemic, another type of surge, the baby surge, can occur.
The shutdown of COVID-19 seems to have paused the pregnancy at first, birthrateA new study from one major hospital system suggests, but that trend is rapidly reversing.
“Birth rates declined early in the pandemic, but we expect a dramatic recovery soon,” said Molly Stout, MD, lead author and Maternal and Fetal Medicine Director, Michigan Medical von Boytlander Women’s Hospital. Says.
“There are already signs of a surge in babies in the summer.”
While infectious disease experts model COVID cases to predict spikes, Stout and her team do the same for pregnancy trends.
use Electronic health record In the Michigan Medicine Pregnancy Cohort, researchers were able to model pregnancy episodes and accurately predict the expected changes in pregnancy last year in a pandemic social change.
According to the survey, UM pregnancies gradually increased from 2017 to 2020, increasing from 4,100 to 4,620 per year. JAMA network opened. But pregnancy From November 2020 to spring 2021, the volume deviated from that pattern and decreased by about 14%.
Experts point out several potential factors for the decline, including economic uncertainty, lack of childcare and normal support systems, impacts on women in the workplace, and postponement of reproductive and fertility treatments.
Based on the same modeling system, the author is currently predicting a surge in births. The hospital plans to increase the number of births by 10 to 15% over what is normally expected in the summer and fall of 2021.
Speculations of the COVID baby boom have been previously reported in the media, but Stout says they are mostly speculative and not data-based.
“What we have shown here is that through modeling pregnancy within the healthcare system, we can predict the increase or decrease in fertility associated with major social changes,” she says.
“Major social changes do seem to influence reproductive choices. Population growth And the birth rate. We usually see the impact by modeling fertility and mortality only when changes are occurring. This methodology allows us to accurately predict the expected fertility rate before the actual change. “
It has also been noted at other times in history, such as the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic, the 1929 Great Depression, and the 2008 recession.
Stout says the ability to predict: birth We hope that the trends in the University of Michigan team’s modeling system will help the healthcare system better plan labor and delivery needs in order to provide the safest care for patients and babies.
“These forecasting methods can inform us of capacity, staffing needs, and planning of other downstream impacts on the hospital system,” she says.
“But partnerships between hospitals and government groups can also be used to better understand vital statistics and minimize the negative impact of pandemics and other major events on society.”
Molly J. Stout et al, Estimating Changes in Pregnancy and Birth Rate During the COVID-19 Pandemic Using Electronic Medical Records, JAMA network open (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jamanetworkopen.2021.11621
Provided by
University of Michigan
Quote: The impact of COVID on pregnancy and childbirth trends was modeled on June 3, 2021 at https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-covid-impact-pregnancy. Obtained from -birth-trends.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
