New studies show that eating it twice a day reduces the risk of diabetes.
Have diabetes There is no cure, But you can work to manage the illness. But what’s even better is to completely prevent the disease, and certain lifestyle changes can actually help avoid it. Onset of type 2 diabetes Jeez. A new study found that simply adding certain foods to your daily diet can significantly reduce your risk of diabetes. Read twice a day to find out what to include in your diet.
A study published on June 2nd at the Endocrine Society Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism I saw How to eat fruits It is associated with the risk of diabetes. The researchers analyzed fruit intake data from more than 7,600 participants in the Baker Heart and Diabetis Institute’s Australian Diabetes, Obesity, and Lifestyle Studies. Studies show that participants who ate whole fruit had a 36% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes within 5 years than those who ate less than half of the fruit daily.
Researchers in this study found that consuming whole fruits reduced the risk. Therefore, eating fruits in other ways may not prevent diabetes. “I didn’t see the same pattern. For fruit juice, ”Research co-author Nicola BondonnoIn a statement, Ph.D., a researcher at the Edith Cowan University Nutrition Institute in Perth, Australia, said: “These findings show that a healthy diet and lifestyle, including whole fruit intake, is a good strategy for reducing the risk of diabetes.”
The study also found a link between fruit intake and markers of insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels, but studies show that people who eat a lot of fruits need to produce less insulin to lower their blood sugar levels.Both continuous Hyperglycemic level Also, high levels of insulin can cause health problems. According to WebMD, continued hyperglycemia can damage nerves, blood vessels, and organs. “High levels of circulating insulin (hyperinsulinemia) can damage blood vessels and are associated with not only diabetes, but also high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease,” Bondonno explained.
Over 34 million people in the United States Have diabetes About 90-95% of them are cases of type 2 diabetes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), diabetes is seventh. Major causes of death It was reported in the United States in 2017 because it was mentioned as the root cause of more than 83,500 deaths. To prevent diabetes from becoming fatal, you need to manage it, but unfortunately, the disease can cause serious damage to your body for years without your knowledge. In fact, of the 34 million diabetics in the United States, 7.3 million have not been diagnosed, according to the ADA.
“The symptoms of type 2 diabetes often develop over the years and can go unnoticed for long periods of time,” the CDC said.General Diabetes symptoms Frequent urination, thirst, hunger, blurred vision, numbness and tingling in the limbs, fatigue, and dry skin.
