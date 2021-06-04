Health
Delta subspecies detected in Melbourne
Three of the four new COVID-19 cases come from the same family, two parents and one child and are associated with an epidemic in West Melbourne.
Extend lockdown schedule despite 2 false positives
Meanwhile, the state’s extended COVID-19 lockdown schedule remains unchanged, even though the two local cases of “temporary infections” have been reclassified as false positives.
Victorian officials revealed two cases of “stranger-to-stranger transmission” late Thursday. For extended lockdown – Reclassified as false positive.
In a daily COVID-19 update, COVID-19 responsive commander Jeroen Weimar stated that the reclassification of the two cases did not substantially change the lockdown decision.
“We didn’t make decisions about the overall situation of the outbreak based solely on these two cases,” he said.
“These are two cases in the context of 60 years, if you want to focus entirely on casual contact. [who have tested positive] This is not all the focus of the investigation.
“There are eight concerns at this point, but two less, but the story, structure, and dynamics of what we see are the same. It’s happening with this epidemic.”
Early on Friday, Acting Prime Minister James Merlino did not change the state lockdown schedule due to the confirmation of two recent false-positive cases.
“The proposal presented by the Department of Public Health required an additional seven days for Greater Melbourne to completely eradicate the problem, which is still the case,” he said.
“We have a large number of cases, many of which have some public health concerns.
“There are many other cases where fleeting contact and transmission have been seen,” he said.
Two cases were found in a woman suspected of being infected with the virus at a home exposure facility at Metricon Display in Mickleham and a man suspected of being infected with the virus while eating at the Brighton Beach Hotel. It’s related.
Both cases were reviewed by a panel of experts and individual re-examinations revealed that they were not infected with COVID-19.
Victoria records four new cases
The state recorded four new local cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to a tweet from the Department of Health, 24,169 vaccines were given and 49,439 test results were obtained.
This means that there are currently 72 active cases of coronavirus in Victoria.
On Friday morning, Mr Merlino also said that both the federal and state governments had signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the Commonwealth Fund to raise funds for construction. Professional quarantine facility..
Prior to the National Cabinet, Mr Merlino said the government had not yet agreed whether the facility was at Avalon Airport or at an existing animal quarantine facility in Mickleham, north of Melbourne.
“Our strong claim is that we need an alternative, like Howard Springs, a dedicated quarantine facility for the highest-risk individuals,” he said.
Merlino said the two governments are working well and will soon agree on a location.
“We will start delivering this facility,” he said.
He said the Victorian government also wanted a significant increase in vaccine supply as demand was still above available inventory.
